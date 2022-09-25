|
|
|DET
|MIN
Vikings rally past Lions 28-24 on Osborn's last-minute TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Kirk Cousins connected with a wide-open K.J. Osborn for the go-ahead, 28-yard touchdown with 45 seconds remaining, and the Minnesota Vikings rallied to beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday.
Osborn blew by former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes on a corner route to snag the in-stride pass and cruise across the goal line to give Minnesota (2-1) the lead for the first time.
As Osborn and Justin Jefferson - who was blanketed by rising star Jeff Okudah and had just three catches for 14 yards - flapped their arms to fire up the crowd while standing on the bench, the Vikings didn't let Jared Goff and the Lions cross midfield.
Dalvin Cook rushed for 96 yards and a score before leaving with a shoulder injury for the Vikings, who fell behind 14-0 and 24-14. Their final push against an extra-aggressive Lions team that frequently sent multiple extra pass rushers at Cousins and went for it six times on fourth down proved to be just enough to give them a winning record at the end of September for the first time since they were 3-0 in 2016.
After going 3-13-1 in coach Dan Campbell's first season, Detroit (1-2) looks like a much more dangerous opponent. The Lions are still seeking their first road win since Dec. 6, 2020, at Chicago, though. Their NFL-record streak of starting a season with a touchdown in 11 straight quarters ended inconveniently in the fourth.
On the Lions' sixth fourth-down attempt of the game, with 1 yard to go from the Vikings 30, Jamaal Williams ran off right tackle and was slammed to a stop for no gain by a swarm of Vikings.
After Minnesota also turned the ball over on downs, a stiffened Vikings defense steered Campbell into calling for a 54-yard field-goal try that Austin Seibert missed with 1:10 left.
That gave the Vikings the ball at their 44 to start the winning drive, and Osborn accounted for all 56 yards. Cousins connected with him on second-and-10 for 28 yards. After a Detroit timeout, he caught the winning score on the next play.
Greg Joseph missed two 56-yard field goal attempts for the Vikings. Seibert had a 48-yarder bounce off the right upright to end Detroit's first drive.
Williams had 20 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions, who gave limited action to D'Andre Swift after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.
ST. BROWN SLOWED
Amon-Ra St. Brown's streak of eight straight games with at least eight receptions, tied for the longest in league history, was stopped. His run began last Dec. 5 in the win over Minnesota. St. Brown had six catches for 73 yards. T.J. Hockenson caught Goff's only touchdown pass.
THIELEN IT
With his 1-yard catch that put the Vikings on the board midway through the second quarter, Adam Thielen became the fourth undrafted player since the Super Bowl era began in 1967 to reach 50 career touchdown receptions. Antonio Gates, Rod Smith and Wes Welker were the others.
Thielen gave Amani Oruwariye all kinds of trouble. The Lions cornerback was called for six penalties. One was declined after a 15-yard catch by Thielen right after the fourth-down stop on Williams. Oruwariye appeared to get away with another one, when a fourth-and-8 throw by Cousins to the sideline was off target after Thielen was entangled with his defender and then angrily argued for a call to the official.
INJURY REPORT
Lions: S Tracy Walker (ankle) left on a cart in the first quarter and didn't return. ... With LG Jonah Jackson (finger) out for a second straight game, Dan Skipper started in his place. Logan Stenberg was benched at RG for Evan Brown. C Frank Ragnow returned after missing last week with a toe injury. Another would-be starter, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back), has not played yet this season.
Vikings: S Harrison Smith (concussion) was held out, giving Josh Metellus his first career start. He intercepted a desperation heave by Goff at the 5-yard line to seal it with 9 seconds left.
UP NEXT
Lions: Host Seattle next Sunday. The Lions have lost four straight games to the Seahawks. Their last win was in the series was 10 years ago in Detroit.
Vikings: Travel to London to play New Orleans next Sunday, the first of five international games on the NFL schedule. This one is considered a home game for the Saints.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:04
|25:56
|1st Downs
|23
|30
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|14
|16
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|4-6
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|416
|373
|Total Plays
|76
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|123
|Rush Attempts
|35
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|25-41
|24-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-59
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|83
|135
|Punts - Returns
|2-23
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|5-115
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|139
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|416
|TOTAL YDS
|373
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Goff
|25/41
|277
|1
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
24
FPTS
|J. Williams
|20
|87
|2
|15
|24
|
D. Swift 32 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Swift
|7
|31
|0
|9
|7
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|6
|13
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Goff 16 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Goff
|2
|8
|0
|5
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|10
|6
|96
|0
|26
|15
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
13
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|9
|6
|73
|0
|30
|13
|
D. Chark 4 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Chark
|6
|3
|46
|0
|23
|7
|
J. Williams 30 RB
24
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|20
|0
|17
|24
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|4
|3
|18
|1
|7
|10
|
D. Swift 32 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Swift
|4
|3
|15
|0
|11
|7
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 FS
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DT
|M. Brockers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
6
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|1/3
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|3
|44.7
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|20.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|2
|11.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
22
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|24/41
|260
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Cook
|17
|96
|1
|13
|13
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|7
|28
|1
|9
|10
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
22
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
18
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|8
|5
|73
|1
|28
|18
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
18
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|8
|6
|61
|1
|15
|18
|
I. Smith 84 TE
5
FPTS
|I. Smith
|6
|2
|32
|0
|17
|5
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
4
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|10
|
C. Ham 30 FB
3
FPTS
|C. Ham
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|6
|3
|14
|0
|6
|4
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
4
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|3
|52.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|5
|23.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|10.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to DET -1. J.Jackson to DET 20 for 21 yards (K.Boyd).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 20(14:56 - 1st) D.Swift left end to DET 26 for 6 yards (J.Hicks).
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - DET 26(14:17 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass deep middle to D.Chark to DET 49 for 23 yards (P.Peterson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(13:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep left to D.Chark to MIN 34 for 17 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 34(13:04 - 1st) C.Reynolds right guard to MIN 34 for no gain (C.Sullivan).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 34(12:33 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to MIN 36 for -2 yards (D.Hunter).
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - DET 36(11:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to MIN 30 for 6 yards (J.Metellus - E.Kendricks).
|No Good
4 & 6 - DET 30(11:08 - 1st) A.Seibert 48 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(11:03 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 45 for 7 yards (M.Rodriguez - T.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 45(10:29 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to 50 for 5 yards (C.Board).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 50(10:06 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to B.Ellefson to DET 38 for 12 yards (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 38(9:38 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to J.Jefferson (M.Brockers).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 38(9:34 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 38(9:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|No Good
4 & 10 - MIN 38(9:25 - 1st) G.Joseph 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(9:20 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to Ja.Williams to MIN 37 for 17 yards (J.Hicks - C.Bynum).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 37(8:42 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. C.Reynolds up the middle to MIN 34 for 3 yards (J.Hicks - H.Phillips).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DET 34(7:59 - 1st) Ja.Williams left guard to MIN 32 for 2 yards (J.Hicks - D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DET 32(7:16 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to A.St. Brown.
|+30 YD
4 & 5 - DET 32(7:12 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown pushed ob at MIN 2 for 30 yards (P.Peterson).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DET 2(6:49 - 1st) Ja.Williams left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 62 yards from DET 35 to MIN 3. K.Nwangwu to MIN 19 for 16 yards (C.Board; K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(6:40 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 28 for 9 yards (T.Walker - D.Elliott).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 28(6:10 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 30 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone). DET-T.Walker was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 30(5:44 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 30 for no gain (C.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 30(5:05 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 35 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 35(4:25 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 35(4:18 - 1st) R.Wright punts 47 yards to DET 18 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Raymond to DET 30 for 12 yards (B.Ellefson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(4:06 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 34 for 4 yards (J.Hicks - E.Kendricks).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - DET 34(3:34 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to DET 46 for 12 yards (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 46(2:56 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DET 46(2:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to MIN 48 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DET 48(2:10 - 1st) D.Swift left end to MIN 44 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks). Minnesota challenged the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Swift left end to MIN 45 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - DET 45(1:53 - 1st) Ja.Williams right guard to MIN 40 for 5 yards (C.Bynum).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 40(1:18 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DET 40(1:14 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to MIN 35 for 5 yards (H.Phillips).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DET 35(0:34 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to MIN 31 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - DET 31(15:00 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to MIN 14 for 17 yards (J.Metellus).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(14:21 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to MIN 5 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - DET 5(13:42 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Hockenson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to MIN -2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 20 for 22 yards (A.Pittman - K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(13:33 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 23 for 3 yards (I.Buggs).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MIN 23(13:11 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 23 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(13:05 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to C.Ham to MIN 40 for 12 yards (C.Board).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(12:32 - 2nd) A.Mattison right end to MIN 46 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 46(12:00 - 2nd) A.Mattison right tackle to DET 45 for 9 yards (M.Rodriguez - D.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 45(11:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [M.Brockers].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 45(11:25 - 2nd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at DET 37 for 8 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - MIN 37(11:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right to I.Smith pushed ob at DET 20 for 17 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20(10:24 - 2nd) D.Cook right end ran ob at DET 7 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 7(9:48 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to C.Ham to DET 4 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 4(9:03 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - MIN 4(8:58 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on DET-M.Hughes - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at DET 4 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 1(8:55 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:50 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 66 yards from MIN 35 to DET -1. J.Jackson to DET 14 for 15 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(8:46 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 25 for 11 yards (P.Peterson - C.Bynum). DET-A.St. Brown was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(8:17 - 2nd) C.Reynolds left end to DET 28 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DET 28(7:38 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to DET 34 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - DET 34(6:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Chark to DET 40 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 40(6:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 40(6:12 - 2nd) D.Swift right end to DET 42 for 2 yards (P.Peterson - J.Hicks).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 42(5:48 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 49 for 7 yards (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 49(5:04 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (E.Kendricks).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 49(4:58 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to DET 43 for 6 yards (D.Elliott).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 43(4:18 - 2nd) D.Cook right end to DET 45 for -2 yards (C.Harris - M.Brockers).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 45(3:39 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to K.Osborn [A.Hutchinson].
|+6 YD
4 & 6 - MIN 45(3:34 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to DET 39 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 39(3:09 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to DET 25 for 14 yards (A.Oruwariye - J.Hughes). Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(2:49 - 2nd) D.Cook up the middle to DET 20 for 5 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 20(2:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn to DET 19 for 1 yard (A.Oruwariye).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - MIN 19(2:00 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to DET 4 for 15 yards (J.Okudah - J.Hughes).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 4(1:18 - 2nd) D.Cook left end for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25(1:12 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 36 for 11 yards (P.Peterson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36(0:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to T.Hockenson pushed ob at DET 42 for 6 yards (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DET 42(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DET 42(0:45 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to A.St. Brown (J.Hicks).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DET 42(0:41 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 50 yards to MIN 8 - Center-S.Daly - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 8(0:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 23 for 15 yards (M.Rodriguez - J.Okudah).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 23(0:22 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at MIN 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 44(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left [A.Anzalone].
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 44(0:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to K.Osborn to DET 44 for 12 yards (M.Hughes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 44(0:01 - 2nd) K.Cousins spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 66 yards from DET 35 to MIN -1. K.Nwangwu to MIN 26 for 27 yards (W.Harris - K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(14:55 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 28 for 2 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 28(14:21 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to C.Ham.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIN 28(14:15 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (J.Okudah).
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIN 28(14:10 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 51 yards to DET 21 - Center-A.DePaola. K.Raymond to DET 32 for 11 yards (B.Ellefson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32(13:58 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 41 for 9 yards (C.Bynum).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - DET 41(13:21 - 3rd) Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 46 for 5 yards (D.Tomlinson; E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(12:39 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles right end to MIN 49 for 5 yards (J.Metellus).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - DET 49(12:06 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left end to DET 49 for -2 yards (Z.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - DET 49(11:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Reynolds pushed ob at MIN 46 for 5 yards (J.Hicks).
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - DET 46(10:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at MIN 30 for 16 yards (J.Metellus).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(10:02 - 3rd) Ja.Williams left tackle to MIN 26 for 4 yards (J.Hicks - C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DET 26(9:21 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to MIN 22 for 4 yards (D.Tomlinson - J.Lynch).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DET 22(8:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Chark (P.Peterson).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DET 22(8:40 - 3rd) A.Seibert 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 63 yards from DET 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 23 for 21 yards (M.Hughes).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 23(8:31 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to B.Ellefson to MIN 35 for 12 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(7:55 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 41 for 6 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 41(7:18 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to DET 48 for 11 yards (A.Anzalone; A.Oruwariye).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(6:43 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to DET 41 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Hughes).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 41(6:23 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to DET 36 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 36(5:42 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 36(5:36 - 3rd) A.Mattison left end to DET 38 for -2 yards (A.Oruwariye - M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MIN 38(4:54 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to I.Smith [C.Harris].
|No Good
4 & 12 - MIN 38(4:51 - 3rd) G.Joseph 56 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(4:46 - 3rd) D.Swift left end to 50 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 50(4:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to Ja.Williams to MIN 47 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - DET 47(3:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to MIN 39 for 8 yards (J.Metellus).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(2:54 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Reynolds to MIN 13 for 26 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 13(2:14 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right end for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DET-Ja.Williams - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 3rd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 3rd) A.Seibert kicks 73 yards from DET 20 to MIN 7. K.Nwangwu ran ob at MIN 36 for 29 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(2:00 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Osborn to MIN 40 for 4 yards (J.Okudah).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 40(1:27 - 3rd) D.Cook left end ran ob at DET 48 for 12 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - MIN 48(0:54 - 3rd) D.Cook left tackle to DET 46 for 2 yards. FUMBLES - RECOVERED by DET-D.Elliott at DET 42. MIN-D.Cook was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(0:48 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 42(0:43 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Swift.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - DET 42(0:39 - 3rd) J.Goff scrambles up the middle to DET 45 for 3 yards (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
4 & 7 - DET 45(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on DET - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - DET 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Fox punts 41 yards to MIN 19 - Center-S.Daly. J.Reagor MUFFS catch - and recovers at MIN 15. J.Reagor to MIN 26 for 11 yards (J.Woods - C.Board).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(14:50 - 4th) A.Mattison left guard to MIN 27 for 1 yard (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 27(14:28 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 17 for -10 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+16 YD
3 & 19 - MIN 17(13:46 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Mattison to MIN 33 for 16 yards (A.Oruwariye; J.Hughes).
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIN 33(13:06 - 4th) R.Wright punts 58 yards to DET 9 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-K.Boyd.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 9(12:53 - 4th) D.Swift left tackle to DET 13 for 4 yards (H.Phillips; E.Kendricks).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DET 13(12:15 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to S.Zylstra. PENALTY on MIN-E.Kendricks - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DET 13 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 18(12:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to DET 24 for 6 yards (J.Bullard).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - DET 24(11:35 - 4th) D.Swift right guard to DET 27 for 3 yards (J.Bullard - Z.Smith).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DET 27(10:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to J.Reynolds (P.Peterson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - DET 27(10:47 - 4th) J.Fox punts 39 yards to MIN 34 - Center-S.Daly. J.Reagor to MIN 43 for 9 yards (Q.Cephus).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(10:39 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to DET 46 for 11 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(10:09 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to DET 36 for 10 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 36(9:43 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DET 36 - No Play. Penalty on DET-J.Okudah - Defensive Holding - declined.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 31(9:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen. PENALTY on DET-A.Oruwariye - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DET 31 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(9:34 - 4th) A.Mattison right end to DET 21 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone - I.Buggs).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 21(9:05 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to DET 9 for 12 yards (J.Hughes).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 9(8:33 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at DET 6 for 3 yards (J.Hughes).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 6(7:55 - 4th) A.Mattison left guard for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 67 yards from MIN 35 to DET -2. J.Jackson to DET 22 for 24 yards (T.Dye).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 22(7:45 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 28 for 6 yards (J.Metellus - J.Hicks).
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - DET 28(7:13 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 43 for 15 yards (C.Dantzler - J.Metellus).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(6:39 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 45 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson; E.Kendricks). PENALTY on MIN-Z.Smith - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DET 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 50(6:22 - 4th) C.Reynolds left tackle to MIN 47 for 3 yards (J.Hicks - C.Bynum).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - DET 47(5:47 - 4th) C.Reynolds up the middle to MIN 48 for -1 yards (Z.Smith).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - DET 48(5:04 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to MIN 39 for 9 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(4:30 - 4th) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams up the middle to MIN 36 for 3 yards (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DET 36(3:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [D.Wonnum].
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - DET 36(3:42 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to MIN 30 for 6 yards (C.Dantzler - J.Hicks).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DET 30(3:35 - 4th) Ja.Williams right tackle to MIN 30 for no gain (D.Hunter - E.Kendricks).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(3:30 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to MIN 45 for 15 yards (A.Oruwariye). Penalty on DET-A.Oruwariye - Illegal Contact - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 45(3:23 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to K.Osborn.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 45(3:17 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Reagor to MIN 47 for 2 yards (A.McNeill).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIN 47(2:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - MIN 47(2:36 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen [C.Harris].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 47(2:32 - 4th) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left guard to MIN 47 for no gain (E.Kendricks).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DET 47(2:28 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle. PENALTY on MIN-C.Bynum - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 47 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(2:24 - 4th) Ja.Williams up the middle to MIN 46 for -4 yards (J.Bullard).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - DET 46(2:20 - 4th) Ja.Williams right guard to MIN 46 for no gain (H.Phillips - J.Hicks). MIN-Z.Smith was injured during the play.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - DET 46(2:00 - 4th) Ja.Williams left tackle to MIN 36 for 10 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Good
4 & 4 - DET 36(1:14 - 4th) A.Seibert 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 44(1:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to K.Osborn.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 44(1:06 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep left to K.Osborn to DET 28 for 28 yards (M.Hughes).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(0:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to K.Osborn for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN [A.McNeill].
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:45 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to A.St. Brown (E.Kendricks).
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25(0:40 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep left to J.Reynolds to 50 for 25 yards (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 50(0:24 - 4th) J.Goff spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 50(0:23 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete deep middle to J.Reynolds (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 50(0:17 - 4th) J.Goff pass deep left intended for D.Chark INTERCEPTED by J.Metellus [D.Wonnum] at MIN 5. J.Metellus to MIN 5 for no gain (D.Chark).
