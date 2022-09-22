|
Packers-Buccaneers Preview
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) While Aaron Rodgers has a deep appreciation for what Tom Brady has accomplished during an unparalleled NFL career, he doesn't see himself following the seven-time Super Bowl champion's lead of playing well into his 40s.
''I'll be doing something else. I have a lot of other interests outside the game,'' Rodgers said, looking ahead to only the fifth head-to-head matchup of teams led by the star quarterbacks, who also are friends off the field.
''Game's been really really good to me. I feel I've given my all to the game,'' the 38-year-old Rodgers added. ''At some point, it'll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that'll be before 45.''
Brady's already won two Super Bowls in his 40s. Less than six weeks after retiring in February, he announced he was returning for a 23rd season to pursue ''unfinished business'' with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who host Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The league's all-time passing leader turned 45 during training camp. What impresses Rodgers most about Brady's longevity is how well he continues to play.
''The consistency where you're still playing at a high level and there's not the drop-off. Every great player fears turning into a real below-average player on the way out. I don't think anybody wants to really hang on,'' said Rodgers, who's in his 18th season - all with the Packers.
''Maybe some guys just want to get another year, or they're maybe on a team where they can do a lot less,'' Rodgers added. ''But when you've achieved at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there for as long as you can.''
The Packers quarterback has an admirer in Brady, too.
They've met four previous times as starters, with Rodgers' lone victory coming in 2014, when Brady was with the New England Patriots.
''He's an amazing player, has been for a long time. I love watching him play. He's from California, too, so I feel like we've got a little bit of a connection,'' Brady said. ''He's an older guy now. He's been a great player in the same place for a long time.''
Tampa Bay is 2-0 against Green Bay since Brady joined the Bucs in 2020, including a 31-26 victory in the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
SHORT-HANDED
The Bucs will play without leading receiver Mike Evans, who's serving a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl at New Orleans last week. Brady could also be without two other primary targets - Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) - who sat out against the Saints.
''Part of the job is to deal with different people being in. It's part of the demolition derby that's the game we play,'' Brady said. ''Guys are in and out. You've got to adjust.''
WATSON'S HOMECOMING
Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson went to Plant High School in Tampa and expects to have plenty of friends and relatives watching him Sunday. The second-round pick from North Dakota State has five catches for 43 yards through his first two games.
This won't be his first time playing at Raymond James Stadium. Watson said he played a youth league game there.
''That was definitely exciting playing as a kid, looking up and wanting to play in the league one day, to be able to play in an NFL stadium, that was really cool,'' Watson said.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
Tampa Bay is off to a 2-0 start despite Brady not being at his best during victories at Dallas and New Orleans. He didn't have to be, with the defense limiting the Cowboys to three points and not yielding a touchdown to the Saints until the fourth quarter of a 20-10 victory. The Bucs lead the NFL with 10 sacks and have forced six turnovers.
PROTECTING RODGERS
Rodgers has been sacked seven times this season, which doesn't bode well heading into a game against an opponent with a relentless pass rush.
Although both teams have changed quite a bit in time since, the Bucs beat the Packers twice during the 2020 season - including the NFC championship game - and collected five sacks in each of those wins.
''They definitely like to pressure quite a bit and then they do a great job of getting the ball out,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''They're one of the best in the business, always punching at the ball. The guys in the secondary have really good ball skills, so that creates another problem.''
Green Bay's offensive line benefited last week from the return of tackle Elgton Jenkins, who was appearing in his first game since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last Nov. 21.
---
AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Green Bay, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:25
|26:35
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|315
|285
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|67
|34
|Rush Attempts
|25
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|27-35
|31-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.4
|6-49.5
|Return Yards
|21
|46
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|67
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|315
|TOTAL YDS
|285
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|27/35
|255
|2
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|12
|36
|0
|10
|5
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|12
|32
|0
|7
|5
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
21
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|8
|8
|73
|1
|21
|21
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|2
|2
|57
|0
|40
|7
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|6
|4
|45
|1
|26
|14
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|7
|6
|37
|0
|9
|9
|
T. Davis 84 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Davis
|2
|2
|26
|0
|23
|4
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|3
|11
|0
|8
|5
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|3
|2
|6
|0
|7
|5
|
J. Winfree 88 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Winfree
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Gary 52 OLB
|R. Gary
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
2
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|7
|48.4
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|10.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Brady
|31/42
|271
|1
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
11
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|12
|35
|0
|6
|11
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|
T. Brady 12 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Gage 17 WR
24
FPTS
|R. Gage
|13
|12
|87
|1
|15
|24
|
C. Brate 84 TE
10
FPTS
|C. Brate
|6
|5
|52
|0
|19
|10
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|4
|3
|44
|0
|24
|5
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
11
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|6
|5
|35
|0
|17
|11
|
J. Darden 1 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|3
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|4
|3
|12
|0
|5
|4
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Edwards 32 FS
|M. Edwards
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 OLB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DT
|W. Gholston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Ryan 26 DB
|L. Ryan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
6
FPTS
|R. Succop
|2/2
|45
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|6
|49.5
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Darden
|3
|8.7
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to B.Perriman to TB 49 for 24 yards (R.Douglas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(14:21 - 1st) L.Fournette left tackle to GB 46 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TB 46(13:48 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to GB 42 for 4 yards (R.Gary; D.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 42(13:16 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to GB 42 for no gain (K.Clark).
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TB 42(12:36 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Beasley to GB 38 for 4 yards (R.Douglas).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(11:57 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to K.Rudolph ran ob at GB 26 for 12 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(11:21 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to GB 20 for 6 yards (Q.Walker; D.Campbell).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - TB 20(10:37 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to GB 21 for -1 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 21(9:54 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at GB 27 for -6 yards (K.Clark).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TB 27(9:10 - 1st) R.Succop 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(9:05 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 28 for 3 yards (S.Barrett).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28(8:28 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 38 for 10 yards (J.Dean).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(8:01 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 46 for 8 yards (C.Davis).
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - GB 46(7:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to TB 33 for 21 yards (C.Davis; J.Dean). FUMBLES (C.Davis) - and recovers at TB 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(6:37 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 29 for 4 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GB 29(5:59 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to TB 29 for no gain (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - GB 29(5:17 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Cobb to TB 12 for 17 yards (M.Edwards).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 12(4:33 - 1st) A.Jones right end to TB 14 for -2 yards (C.Davis - L.David).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - GB 14(3:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs pushed ob at TB 5 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - GB 5(3:07 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to TB 3. R.White pushed ob at TB 23 for 20 yards (K.Nixon).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 23(2:56 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 29 for 6 yards (J.Garvin; Q.Walker). PENALTY on TB-S.Mason - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TB 13(2:35 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 13 for no gain (D.Lowry).
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - TB 13(2:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage ran ob at TB 21 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - TB 21(1:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to B.Perriman to TB 27 for 6 yards (E.Stokes).
|Punt
4 & 6 - TB 27(0:41 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 44 yards to GB 29 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29(0:33 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 32 for 3 yards (W.Gholston).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GB 32(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 31 for -1 yards (J.Dean - M.Edwards).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - GB 31(14:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 40 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(13:32 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs pushed ob at GB 49 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - GB 49(12:50 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 48 for 3 yards (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 48(12:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GB 48(12:06 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 45 for 3 yards (A.Nelson).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - GB 45(11:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to TB 38 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(11:08 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to TB 36 for 2 yards (D.White).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - GB 36(10:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Dillon to TB 29 for 7 yards (D.White).
|+23 YD
3 & 1 - GB 29(9:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Davis to TB 6 for 23 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - GB 6(8:47 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 28 for 3 yards (R.Douglas).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - TB 28(8:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-S.Miller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 28 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - TB 23(7:53 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 28 for 5 yards (R.Douglas).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TB 28(7:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-B.Walton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TB 23(6:55 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 17 for -6 yards (R.Gary).
|Punt
4 & 18 - TB 17(6:11 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 52 yards to GB 31 - Center-Z.Triner. Am.Rodgers to GB 38 for 7 yards (K.Kieft).
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(5:57 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to TB 22 for 40 yards (C.Davis).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(5:08 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to TB 16 for 6 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - GB 16(4:22 - 2nd) A.Dillon right tackle to TB 9 for 7 yards (C.Davis; D.White).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GB 9(3:37 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to TB 7 for 2 yards (R.Nunez-Roches - V.Vea).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GB 7(2:53 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TB 5 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - GB 5(2:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to TB 2 for 3 yards (V.Vea; L.David). FUMBLES (V.Vea) - RECOVERED by TB-L.Ryan at TB 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 20(2:02 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 20 for no gain (A.Amos). PENALTY on GB-R.Douglas - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at TB 20 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to TB 30 for 5 yards (K.Nixon).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TB 30(1:42 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate ran ob at TB 36 for 6 yards (D.Campbell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(1:38 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to TB 48 for 12 yards (D.Campbell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(1:17 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to GB 40 for 12 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 40(0:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Miller (R.Douglas).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 40(0:51 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to B.Perriman to GB 26 for 14 yards (Q.Walker; A.Amos). FUMBLES (Q.Walker) - RECOVERED by GB-D.Savage at GB 25. D.Savage to GB 27 for 2 yards (L.Fournette).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 27(0:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 35 for 8 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GB 35(0:23 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right [L.Hall].
|No Gain
3 & 2 - GB 35(0:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GB 35(0:14 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 52 yards to TB 13 - Center-J.Coco. J.Darden to TB 13 for no gain (R.Ford).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(0:06 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 12 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs pushed ob at GB 35 for 10 yards (M.Edwards). PENALTY on GB-A.Lazard - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at GB 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 12 - GB 23(14:28 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 26 for 3 yards (C.Davis).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GB 26(13:45 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to GB 32 for 6 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 32(13:03 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Dillon [L.Hall].
|Punt
4 & 3 - GB 32(12:57 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 57 yards to TB 11 - Center-J.Coco. J.Darden to TB 21 for 10 yards (D.Leavitt; T.Galeai).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(12:46 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 27 for 6 yards (Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TB 27(12:20 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 30 for 3 yards (A.Amos; K.Clark).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TB 30(12:00 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 33 for 3 yards (Q.Walker - D.Campbell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 33(11:35 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate. PENALTY on GB-D.Savage - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at TB 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 46(11:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Miller (R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TB 46(11:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to GB 49 for 5 yards (K.Nixon). FUMBLES (K.Nixon) - RECOVERED by GB-J.Reed at 50.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(11:18 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to TB 47 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - GB 47(10:53 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan pushed ob at TB 44 for 3 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GB 44(10:12 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to J.Winfree [J.Tryon]. Penalty on GB - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GB 44(10:08 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 42 yards to TB 2 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-K.Nixon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 2(10:00 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 2(9:58 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 2(9:54 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Beasley.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - TB 2(9:50 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 57 yards to GB 41 - Center-Z.Triner. Am.Rodgers pushed ob at TB 32 for 27 yards (K.Neal). PENALTY on GB-T.Galeai - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at TB 2 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TB 7(9:38 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 62 yards to GB 31 - Center-Z.Triner. Am.Rodgers ran ob at 50 for 19 yards (K.Neal). PENALTY on GB-R.Ford - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at GB 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(9:26 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 37 for 2 yards (M.Edwards; S.Barrett).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GB 37(8:42 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to GB 40 for 3 yards (M.Edwards - S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 40(7:57 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle intended for R.Tonyan INTERCEPTED by L.Ryan at GB 47. L.Ryan to GB 47 for no gain (A.Lazard).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(7:52 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate ran ob at GB 28 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 28(7:12 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to S.Miller [A.Amos].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 28(7:08 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to GB 27 for 1 yard (D.Campbell; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 27(6:32 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to B.Perriman.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TB 27(6:27 - 3rd) R.Succop 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to GB 40 for 15 yards (J.Dean).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(5:45 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 39 for -1 yards (M.Edwards).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - GB 39(4:59 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to GB 43 for 4 yards (M.Edwards - D.White).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GB 43(4:17 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to GB 43 for no gain (L.David).
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 43(3:35 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 46 yards to TB 11 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(3:29 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 16 for 5 yards (J.Reed).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TB 16(2:58 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 23 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(2:33 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 20 for -3 yards (A.Amos).
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - TB 20(1:51 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to TB 30 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TB 30(1:08 - 3rd) T.Brady scrambles up the middle to TB 48 for 18 yards (Q.Walker). PENALTY on TB-B.Walton - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TB 20(0:47 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle.
|Punt
4 & 13 - TB 20(0:45 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 36 yards to GB 44 - Center-Z.Triner - downed by TB-K.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 44(0:35 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 46 for 2 yards (D.Senat).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GB 46(15:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to TB 48 for 6 yards (S.Barrett).
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - GB 48(14:12 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to 50 for -2 yards (J.Tryon).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - GB 50(13:24 - 4th) PENALTY on GB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GB 45(13:24 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 41 yards to TB 14 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 14(13:17 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 14 for no gain (R.Gary).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TB 14(12:44 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Beasley ran ob at TB 17 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TB 17(12:06 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Beasley to TB 22 for 5 yards (R.Douglas).
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 22(11:26 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 58 yards to GB 20 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(11:18 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 25 for 5 yards (M.Edwards; L.David). PENALTY on GB-A.Lazard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 18 - GB 12(10:52 - 4th) A.Dillon right end to GB 13 for 1 yard (D.Senat).
|Penalty
2 & 17 - GB 13(10:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle intended for R.Cobb INTERCEPTED by J.Dean at TB 41. J.Dean to TB 41 for no gain (R.Cobb). PENALTY on TB - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at GB 13 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - GB 18(10:22 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 25 for 7 yards (M.Edwards; L.David).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - GB 25(9:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to T.Davis to GB 28 for 3 yards (L.David) [V.Vea].
|Punt
4 & 2 - GB 28(8:54 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 63 yards to TB 9 - Center-J.Coco. J.Darden ran ob at TB 25 for 16 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:40 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to J.Darden to 50 for 25 yards (K.Nixon).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - TB 50(8:01 - 4th) B.Perriman FUMBLES (Aborted) at TB 41 - recovered by TB-C.Brate at TB 41. C.Brate to TB 38 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - TB 38(7:30 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 30 for -8 yards (K.Clark).
|+11 YD
3 & 30 - TB 30(6:50 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 41 for 11 yards (D.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 19 - TB 41(6:04 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 45 yards to GB 14 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 14(5:57 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard [W.Gholston].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 14(5:50 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 20 for 6 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GB 20(5:04 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 26 for 6 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26(4:20 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 32 for 6 yards (M.Edwards).
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - GB 32(3:35 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard pushed ob at TB 42 for 26 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 42(3:29 - 4th) A.Dillon right guard to TB 42 for no gain (W.Gholston; R.Nunez-Roches). GB-J.Myers was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 42(3:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to J.Winfree.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 42(3:18 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at TB 49 for -7 yards (L.Hall).
|Punt
4 & 17 - GB 49(3:11 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to TB 11 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 11(3:04 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 20 for 9 yards (K.Nixon).
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - TB 20(2:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 35 for 15 yards (K.Nixon).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(2:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage to TB 40 for 5 yards (D.Campbell).
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - TB 40(2:02 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to GB 43 for 17 yards (D.Campbell).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(1:54 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Brate to GB 32 for 11 yards (D.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 32(1:34 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TB 32(1:31 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette ran ob at GB 22 for 10 yards (R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22(1:26 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller to GB 18 for 4 yards (D.Campbell; K.Nixon).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TB 18(1:01 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to GB 10 for 8 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 10(0:33 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to S.Miller (D.Campbell).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 10(0:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Brate. PENALTY on GB-A.Amos - Defensive Pass Interference - 7 yards - enforced at GB 10 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TB 3(0:26 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to GB 1 for 2 yards (D.Lowry; D.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TB 1(0:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Brate.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TB 1(0:18 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gage for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:14 - 4th) (Pass formation) PENALTY on TB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at GB 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(0:14 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to R.Gage is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
