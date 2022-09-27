|
Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) CeeDee Lamb was angry with himself in the second quarter after dropping a wide-open pass and costing the Dallas Cowboys a possible touchdown. It was just embarrassing.
The star receiver more than made up for it with the game on the line, making a one-handed TD catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive that gave the Cowboys a 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.
''He's CeeDee Lamb,'' Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush said after hitting Lamb four times on the 89-yard drive. ''Guy's open a lot. Makes big-time catches. That fade catch was unbelievable. I'm sure he wants that other one back, but made tons of plays for us, like usual.''
Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as the Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games and handed coach Brian Daboll his first loss.
''Didn't get it quite done tonight,'' Daboll said. ''They made more plays than we did. Give them credit.''
Rush threw for 210 yards, including the 1-yard touchdown to Lamb, in winning his second straight game filling in for injured Dak Prescott (thumb).
Lamb finished with eight catches for 87 yards, but also dropped a potential 52-yard TD pass. He paced the sideline after the play and teammates walked over to encourage him.
''It was situation I had to deal with on my own. Obviously I'm the one that dropped the ball for the guys,'' Lamb said. ''So knowing that I had to make this up in the back end of the game, I just wanted to step up.''
Lamb actually made three plays at the end of the drive. He caught a 4-yard pass on fourth-and-4 from the Giants 41 with 10:27 to go. He added a 26-yard grab to the 1 and followed that with his great catch on the fade pattern for a 20-13 lead.
Saquon Barkley scored on a weaving 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants a brief 13-6 lead. Graham Gano added three field goal, including a 51-yarder with 3:37 to play to make it a one-score game.
The Giants got the ball back with 1:45 left, but the series ended quickly with an interception by Trevon Diggs.
The Cowboys outgained the Giants 391-336 in an NFC East rivalry game that saw the teams rush for almost as much as they gained passing. Dallas ran for 176 yards - Tony Pollard had 105 - and the Cowboys threw for 215. The Giants gained 167 on the ground and 196 in the air.
Dallas came into the game having allowed only one touchdown in each of its first two games, and the trend continued Monday night. The defense hounded Daniel Jones, sacking him five times, with DeMarcus Lawrence tying his career high with three.
Jones finished 20 of 37 for 196 yards and ran nine times for 79 yards. Barkley finished with 81 yards on 14 carries.
Maher sandwiched field goals of 26 and 28 yards around a 42-yarder by Gano to give Dallas a 6-3 halftime lead.
The Cowboys also got a big play on special teams as defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt by Gano on New York's opening possession.
INJURIES
Cowboys: Lawrence was injured early in the third quarter when he hurt a foot on a play that saw Jones get sacked by safety Donovan Wilson. ... Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard appeared to hurt his leg on New York's final offensive play, and Daboll said after the game the initial report was not good.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Return home to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Giants: Complete a three-game homestand against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
AP Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:42
|27:18
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|391
|336
|Total Plays
|61
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|167
|Rush Attempts
|30
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|169
|Comp. - Att.
|21-31
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|8-57
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|59
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-28
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|169
|
|
|176
|RUSH YDS
|167
|
|
|391
|TOTAL YDS
|336
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
14
FPTS
|C. Rush
|21/31
|215
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|13
|105
|0
|46
|10
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
14
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|15
|73
|1
|27
|14
|
C. Rush 10 QB
14
FPTS
|C. Rush
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
22
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|12
|8
|87
|1
|26
|22
|
N. Brown 85 WR
10
FPTS
|N. Brown
|7
|5
|54
|0
|19
|10
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
7
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|3
|3
|43
|0
|29
|7
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
14
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|14
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|9-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|6-0
|3.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 41 DB
|M. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
11
FPTS
|B. Maher
|3/4
|44
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|4
|44.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Jones
|20/37
|196
|0
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
22
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|14
|81
|1
|36
|22
|
D. Jones 8 QB
12
FPTS
|D. Jones
|9
|79
|0
|17
|12
|
R. James 80 WR
7
FPTS
|R. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 3 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|10
|5
|49
|0
|16
|9
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
22
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|4
|4
|45
|0
|21
|22
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|5
|4
|40
|0
|20
|8
|
R. James 80 WR
7
FPTS
|R. James
|5
|4
|36
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Sills 13 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Sills
|4
|2
|20
|0
|14
|4
|
C. Myarick 85 FB
1
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 FS
|X. McKinney
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SS
|J. Love
|4-10
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 ILB
|T. Crowder
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 OLB
|J. Ward
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 OLB
|O. Ximines
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DE
|N. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 NT
|D. Lawrence
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 51 LB
|A. Ojulari
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 ILB
|A. Calitro
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 99 DT
|H. Mondeaux
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
10
FPTS
|G. Gano
|3/4
|51
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|45.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
7
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 15 yards (A.Jackson - A.Calitro).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(14:27 - 1st) T.Pollard left end pushed ob at NYG 46 for 14 yards (J.Love).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(13:51 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to NYG 44 for 2 yards (C.Flott).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - DAL 44(13:17 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to NYG 38 for 6 yards (X.McKinney; J.Ellis). PENALTY on DAL-M.Farniok - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - DAL 46(12:45 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Ferguson.
|+4 YD
3 & 18 - DAL 46(12:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to P.Hendershot to 50 for 4 yards (C.Flott - J.Love).
|Punt
4 & 14 - DAL 50(12:04 - 1st) B.Anger punts 39 yards to NYG 11 - Center-J.McQuaide. R.James to NYG 12 for 1 yard (K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 12(11:53 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 20 for 8 yards (J.Lewis).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 20(11:19 - 1st) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 19 for -1 yards (Q.Bohanna; M.Parsons).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 19(10:51 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to S.Barkley [D.Lawrence]. PENALTY on DAL-A.Barr - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 24(10:46 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at NYG 20 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 20(10:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 33 for 13 yards (M.Hooker - L.Vander Esch).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 33(9:33 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 43 for 10 yards (D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(9:05 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to DAL 49 for 8 yards (J.Lewis) [D.Armstrong].
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 49(8:35 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger pushed ob at DAL 29 for 20 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 29(8:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to K.Golladay (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 29(7:59 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 29(7:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left.
|No Good
4 & 10 - NYG 29(7:49 - 1st) G.Gano 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Armstrong) - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(7:40 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 43 for 6 yards (N.Williams - J.Love).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 43(7:04 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 49 for 6 yards (X.McKinney). PENALTY on NYG-J.Ward - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 49.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(6:39 - 1st) C.Rush pass deep right to N.Brown to NYG 27 for 19 yards (X.McKinney).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(6:01 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to NYG 22 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 22(5:18 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to NYG 20 for 2 yards (A.Ojulari; T.Crowder).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - DAL 20(4:53 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to NYG 6 for 14 yards (T.Crowder).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 6(4:14 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 5 for 1 yard (K.Thibodeaux).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 5(3:27 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to NYG 3 for 2 yards (J.Love - D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - DAL 3(2:39 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 3 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DAL 8(2:17 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to T.Pollard (J.Ward). Penalty on DAL-Ty.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DAL 8(2:12 - 1st) B.Maher 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:09 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 28 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 28(1:43 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 30 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 30(0:55 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Sills pushed ob at NYG 36 for 6 yards (A.Brown).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(0:32 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 42 for 6 yards (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(0:09 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 45 for 3 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 45(15:00 - 2nd) M.Breida right end to NYG 48 for 3 yards (M.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(14:22 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to D.Sills [Q.Bohanna].
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 48(14:18 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at DAL 41 for 11 yards (S.Williams).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(13:47 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 32 for 9 yards (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 32(13:17 - 2nd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 29 for 3 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 29(12:39 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at DAL 30 for -1 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 30(12:03 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to DAL 24 for 6 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYG 24(11:27 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard (D.Wilson).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 24(11:21 - 2nd) G.Gano 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:17 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 52 yards from NYG 35 to DAL 13. K.Turpin to DAL 37 for 24 yards (F.Moreau).
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(11:11 - 2nd) T.Pollard left tackle to NYG 17 for 46 yards (A.Jackson; C.Flott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 17(10:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to NYG 14 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 14(9:58 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to J.Tolbert to NYG 10 for 4 yards (C.Flott).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAL 10(9:17 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to N.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - DAL 10(9:13 - 2nd) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:09 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 28 for 3 yards (J.Lewis). PENALTY on NYG-D.Sills - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 26. Officially - a rush for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
1 & 19 - NYG 16(8:44 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to NYG 14 for -2 yards (D.Fowler).
|+8 YD
2 & 21 - NYG 14(8:03 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 22 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 22(7:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.James [M.Parsons].
|Punt
4 & 13 - NYG 22(7:33 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 55 yards to DAL 23 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(7:23 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard to DAL 28 for 5 yards (J.Ward; H.Mondeaux).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - DAL 28(6:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end to DAL 38 for 10 yards (F.Moreau). PENALTY on DAL-P.Hendershot - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 15 - DAL 18(6:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 18 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - DAL 13(5:51 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to J.Ferguson to DAL 21 for 8 yards (J.Love - M.McFadden).
|+27 YD
3 & 12 - DAL 21(5:10 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 48 for 27 yards (O.Ximines - J.Love).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 48(4:42 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 48(4:34 - 2nd) E.Elliott left end to NYG 43 for 9 yards (F.Moreau - T.Crowder).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 43(4:05 - 2nd) T.Pollard right end pushed ob at NYG 40 for 3 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 40(3:27 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end to NYG 40 for no gain (M.McFadden - J.Ward).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 40(2:48 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 40(2:43 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (K.Thibodeaux).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 40(2:38 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20(2:30 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 21 for 1 yard (C.Golston).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 21(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones up the middle to NYG 31 for 10 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31(1:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 45 for 14 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 45(1:15 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 42 for -3 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NYG 42(0:42 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - NYG 42(0:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to K.Golladay to DAL 38 for 20 yards (M.Hooker) [D.Armstrong]. DAL-T.Diggs was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-S.Shepard - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 42 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 23 - NYG 32(0:24 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to DAL 47 for 21 yards (L.Vander Esch; D.Wilson).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - NYG 47(0:10 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.James right end to NYG 29 for 4 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 29(14:22 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 21 for -8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - NYG 21(13:43 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to S.Shepard. PENALTY on DAL-J.Lewis - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 21 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26(13:38 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end to NYG 29 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 29(13:11 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 42 for 13 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 42(12:39 - 3rd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 45 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 45(12:12 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to DAL 38 for 17 yards (J.Lewis).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 38(11:27 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to DAL 24 for 14 yards (D.Lawrence) [D.Armstrong]. PENALTY on NYG-J.Feliciano - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NYG 43(10:55 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 46 for -11 yards (D.Wilson). DAL-D.Lawrence was injured during the play.
|+16 YD
2 & 26 - NYG 46(10:11 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to DAL 38 for 16 yards (J.Lewis).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 38(9:43 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to DAL 33 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NYG 33(9:06 - 3rd) G.Gano 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:02 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end to DAL 23 for -2 yards (X.McKinney - O.Ximines).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DAL 23(8:21 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb (X.McKinney).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DAL 23(8:13 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to J.Tolbert [O.Ximines].
|Punt
4 & 12 - DAL 23(8:08 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 54 yards to NYG 23 - Center-J.McQuaide. R.James ran ob at NYG 23 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 23(8:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 24 for 1 yard (D.Wilson; I.Mukuamu).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 24(7:32 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 38 for 14 yards (S.Williams). Penalty on DAL-S.Williams - Unnecessary Roughness - offsetting. Penalty on NYG-S.Shepard - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - offsetting.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(7:08 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Sills to DAL 48 for 14 yards (M.Hooker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(6:40 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to DAL 42 for 6 yards (M.Hooker).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 42(6:16 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger to DAL 36 for 6 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(5:41 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(5:31 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 42 for 17 yards (A.Jackson) [D.Lawrence].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(4:51 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 49 for 7 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Ward).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 49(4:15 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to NYG 49 for 2 yards (A.Jackson - J.Love).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 49(3:36 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 47 for 2 yards (N.Williams; J.Love).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(2:59 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to P.Hendershot to NYG 18 for 29 yards (X.McKinney).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(2:14 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short left to N.Brown to NYG 6 for 12 yards (X.McKinney).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 6(1:47 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to NYG 5 for 1 yard (T.Crowder - H.Mondeaux).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 5(1:09 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to NYG 1 for 4 yards (T.Crowder).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - DAL 1(0:32 - 3rd) E.Elliott right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 3rd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(0:27 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to C.Myarick pushed ob at NYG 31 for 6 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-D.Wilson - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 46(0:04 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch; C.Golston).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 50(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Bellinger [M.Parsons].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYG 50(14:53 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to S.Shepard.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYG 50(14:49 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to DAL 11 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 11(14:42 - 4th) T.Pollard right end ran ob at DAL 15 for 4 yards (J.Ward).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 15(14:09 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown to DAL 20 for 5 yards (F.Moreau).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - DAL 20(13:30 - 4th) C.Rush right guard to DAL 22 for 2 yards (H.Mondeaux). PENALTY on NYG-D.Davidson - Defensive Offside - 6 yards - enforced at DAL 20 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(13:04 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 36 for 10 yards (J.Love; X.McKinney).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(12:25 - 4th) C.Rush pass deep middle to C.Lamb to NYG 47 for 17 yards (A.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(11:45 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to NYG 43 for 4 yards (J.Ellis; O.Ximines).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 43(11:09 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at NYG 41 for 2 yards (F.Moreau).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 41(10:32 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|+4 YD
4 & 4 - DAL 41(10:27 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to NYG 37 for 4 yards (D.Belton).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(10:06 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to P.Hendershot to NYG 27 for 10 yards (D.Belton; J.Love).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(9:21 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to NYG 1 for 26 yards (F.Moreau - J.Love).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(8:34 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(8:30 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYG 27(7:58 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to S.Shepard (A.Brown).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NYG 27(7:49 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 22(7:49 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to K.Golladay.
|Punt Return
4 & 13 - NYG 22(7:44 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 41 yards to DAL 37 - Center-C.Kreiter. K.Turpin to NYG 35 for 28 yards (J.Gillan).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(7:32 - 4th) E.Elliott up the middle to NYG 30 for 5 yards (M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 30(6:46 - 4th) E.Elliott left guard to NYG 26 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence; H.Mondeaux).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DAL 26(6:06 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to N.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - DAL 26(6:02 - 4th) B.Maher 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(5:58 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep right to R.James pushed ob at NYG 41 for 16 yards (T.Diggs).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(5:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to NYG 46 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 46(5:09 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to DAL 47 for 7 yards (D.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 47(4:41 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 45 for -8 yards (D.Armstrong). PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at DAL 47 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32(4:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to DAL 26 for 6 yards (M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 26(4:08 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at DAL 22 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 22(4:02 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [A.Barr].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 22(3:57 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right [C.Golston].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 22(3:52 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left [D.Wilson]. Penalty on NYG-B.Bredeson - Offensive Holding - declined. PENALTY on NYG-D.Jones - Intentional Grounding - 11 yards - enforced at DAL 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - NYG 33(3:42 - 4th) G.Gano 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:37 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; N.Williams).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 28(3:32 - 4th) T.Pollard right guard to DAL 38 for 10 yards (D.Holmes; J.Love).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38(2:46 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 40 for 2 yards (J.Ellis).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 40(2:40 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 41 for 1 yard (J.Ward - J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 41(2:00 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to J.Ferguson pushed ob at DAL 46 for 5 yards (J.Love; J.Ward).
|Punt
4 & 2 - DAL 46(1:52 - 4th) B.Anger punts 45 yards to NYG 9 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 9(1:45 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to NYG 21 for 12 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 21(1:22 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to S.Shepard.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYG 21(1:17 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-E.Neal - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYG 16(1:17 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep left intended for D.Sills INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at NYG 36. T.Diggs to NYG 29 for 7 yards. NYG-S.Shepard was injured during the play.
