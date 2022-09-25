|
Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Baltimore Ravens hold off the New England Patriots 37-26 on Sunday.
New England's Mac Jones suffered a leg injury with less than two minutes to play, hopping off the field and heading straight to the locker room. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards but threw three interceptions.
Justin Tucker kicked a 56-yard field goal, the 50th of his career from 50 yards or more, as Baltimore claimed its first regular-season victory at New England in seven tries.
Despite being under pressure for most of the day and losing another member of his offensive line to an early injury, Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with an interception. He rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries. Mark Andrews had eight catches for 89 yards and two TDs.
DeVante Parker had five catches for 156 yards for New England.
The Patriots had four turnovers on the day - Jones' three picks and a late fumble by Nelson Agholor.
Trailing by a point at halftime, Jones came out firing in the third quarter. He completed a 36-yard pass to Parker to get into Ravens territory and followed it up with a 25-yard strike to Parker that put the ball on the 2.
The 7-play, 75-yard drive ended with Damien Harris' 2-yard TD run that put the Patriots in front 20-14.
The Ravens responded in the ensuing series when Jackson found Josh Oliver from 1 yard out to conclude a 75-yard drive.
Following a quick punt by the Patriots, Jackson got free for a 38-yard run to get the ball back into the red zone. He then connected with Devin Duvernay from 4 yards out for another TD.
The Ravens got the ball right back after Jones' pass intended for Parker was picked off by linebacker Josh Bynes. Baltimore moved the ball only 5 yards, but it was enough for Tucker's long field goal, which increased the lead to 31-20.
The Patriots were successful on a fourth-and-1 from the 17 to help set up a 1-yard TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson. It trimmed the gap to 31-26 after 2-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
New England got the ball back Rashod Bateman caught a 24-yard pass, then fumbled. Jabril Peppers recovered.
The Patriots took it down to the Ravens 10, but Jones' pass into the end zone overshot Parker and was intercepted by Marlon Humphrey.
A quick three-and-out and short punt by Baltimore gave the Patriots the ball back. But a 30-yard pass from Jones to Agholor ended with strip from behind by Kyle Hamilton and recovery by Marcus Peters along the sideline with 5:45 left.
The Ravens capitalized, marching 73 yards over the next 2:35 to take a 37-26 lead on Jackson's 9-yard TD run.
Baltimore's offense was effective despite having to go deep into its depth chart because of injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley remained inactive as he continues to work his way back from the ankle issue that kept him sidelined for most of last season.
The Ravens then lost Patrick Mekari on their first series to a left ankle issue, forcing them to go with fourth-stringer Daniel Faalele to protect Jackson's blind side.
The Patriots took advantage, sacking Jackson four times in the first half - three by Deatrich Wise. Jackson was also intercepted early in the second quarter by Jonathan Jones, which New England turned into points when Jones scored on a 3-yard run.
KICKING IT
Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards - an NFL record.
Folk hasn't missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami.
The kick cut the Baltimore lead to 7-3 and broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17. Folk added a 50-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
INJURIES
Ravens: Mekari didn't return after his ankle injury. ... LB Justin Houston left in the second quarter with a groin injury. ... DT Michael Pierce left in the second quarter with an arm injury.
Patriots: DE Lawrence Guy left with a shoulder injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host Buffalo next Sunday.
Patriots: On the road for the third time in four games when they visit Green Bay next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:36
|29:24
|1st Downs
|19
|22
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|394
|447
|Total Plays
|59
|63
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|145
|Rush Attempts
|26
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|22-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|2-50.0
|Return Yards
|88
|73
|Punts - Returns
|2-55
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|3-8
|1-15
|Red Zone Eff.
|5-5 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|188
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|447
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
46
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|18/29
|218
|4
|1
|46
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
46
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|11
|107
|1
|38
|46
|
J. Hill 43 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Hill
|6
|60
|0
|34
|6
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|7
|23
|0
|5
|5
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
28
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|13
|8
|89
|2
|25
|28
|
R. Bateman 7 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Bateman
|4
|2
|59
|0
|35
|5
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|2
|25
|1
|21
|10
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|5
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
2
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
I. Likely 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Likely
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|2
|2
|8
|1
|7
|8
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DE
|J. Madubuike
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|1
|
B. Copeland 51 OLB
|B. Copeland
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Armour-Davis 5 CB
|J. Armour-Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
7
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|56
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|3
|44.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|27.5
|43
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Jones
|22/32
|321
|0
|3
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
19
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|12
|73
|1
|18
|19
|
D. Harris 37 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Harris
|11
|41
|1
|10
|12
|
M. Jones 10 QB
15
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|31
|1
|15
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Parker 1 WR
20
FPTS
|D. Parker
|10
|5
|156
|0
|40
|20
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
9
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|5
|4
|58
|0
|26
|9
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
4
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|41
|0
|28
|4
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
19
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|4
|28
|0
|11
|19
|
J. Smith 81 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|4
|25
|0
|8
|6
|
H. Henry 85 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Harris 37 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|2
|5
|0
|9
|12
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|1
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DE
|L. Guy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
8
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|2
|50.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Bryant
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked ob at BAL 25 for 0 yards (M.Judon).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 25(14:20 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to J.Dobbins to BAL 31 for 6 yards (Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BAL 31(13:38 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to I.Likely (D.Ekuale).
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAL 31(13:34 - 1st) J.Stout punts 55 yards to NE 14 - Center-N.Moore. M.Bryant MUFFS catch - and recovers at NE 11. M.Bryant to NE 11 for no gain (J.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - NE 11(13:23 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Parker to NE 42 for 31 yards (C.Clark).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(12:47 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 45 for 3 yards (J.Bynes).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NE 45(12:09 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to K.Bourne to BAL 49 for 6 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NE 45 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NE 40(11:54 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith pushed ob at NE 44 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NE 44(11:25 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 37 for -7 yards (P.Queen).
|Punt
4 & 15 - NE 37(10:43 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 44 yards to BAL 19 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Duvernay ran ob at BAL 31 for 12 yards (Co.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 31(10:32 - 1st) L.Jackson left guard to BAL 36 for 5 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 36(9:50 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 36(9:42 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 44 for 8 yards (J.Mills). BAL-P.Mekari was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(9:17 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 47 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux - L.Guy).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 47(8:33 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews to NE 36 for 17 yards (J.Bentley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36(7:54 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to NE 25 for 11 yards (D.McCourty).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(7:09 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle to NE 20 for 5 yards (D.Wise).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAL 20(6:29 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to NE 14 for 6 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 14(5:46 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at NE 17 for -3 yards (D.Wise).
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BAL 17(4:57 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to P.Ricard to NE 5 for 12 yards (J.Peppers) [J.Bentley].
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 5(4:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. BAL 89-Andrews 31st career rec TD - 2nd in franchise history (Heap 41).
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 69 yards from BAL 35 to NE -4. Ma.Jones to NE 22 for 26 yards (G.Stone; K.Hamilton).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(4:04 - 1st) R.Stevenson left end to NE 30 for 8 yards (M.Williams).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - NE 30(3:25 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 40 for 10 yards (C.Campbell). BAL-C.Campbell was injured during the play.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(2:54 - 1st) M.Jones pass deep right to D.Parker to BAL 20 for 40 yards (J.Armour-Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(2:18 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to BAL 16 for 4 yards (C.Clark; J.Bynes).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NE 16(1:35 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to BAL 18 for -2 yards (M.Pierce). PENALTY on NE-I.Wynn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 16 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - NE 26(1:15 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles left end to BAL 22 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - NE 22(0:36 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to BAL 16 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NE 16(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey. NE 6-Folk 57th consecutive FG under 50 yds - new NFL record.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to BAL 0. D.Duvernay ran ob at BAL 25 for 25 yards (J.Peppers).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:50 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to BAL 33 for 8 yards (D.McCourty - Jo.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 33(14:23 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 25 for -8 yards (D.Wise).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAL 25(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAL 20(13:14 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BAL 20(13:05 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 52 yards to NE 28 - Center-N.Moore. M.Bryant to NE 41 for 13 yards (N.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 41(12:53 - 2nd) D.Harris right end to NE 46 for 5 yards (C.Clark; O.Oweh).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NE 46(12:09 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end to NE 47 for 1 yard (O.Oweh).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NE 47(11:21 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to BAL 40 for 13 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(10:48 - 2nd) D.Harris left guard to BAL 39 for 1 yard (C.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NE 39(10:07 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker (M.Williams).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NE 39(10:00 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to BAL 33 for 6 yards (C.Campbell; C.Clark).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - NE 33(9:25 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to BAL 33 for no gain (M.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 33(9:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 32 for -1 yards (D.Wise). NE 91-D.Wise 3 sacks - 1st time Patriot with 3 sacks in a game since Chandler Jones at BUF 9/20/15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BAL 32(8:28 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BAL 32(8:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-M.Moses - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - BAL 27(8:24 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for R.Bateman INTERCEPTED by Jo.Jones at BAL 47. Jo.Jones to BAL 32 for 15 yards (P.Ricard).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(8:12 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to BAL 27 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NE 27(7:38 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to BAL 21 for 6 yards (J.Bynes). BAL-M.Pierce was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 21(7:22 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Parker (B.Stephens).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NE 21(7:15 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right tackle to BAL 5 for 16 yards (M.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NE 5(6:35 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left tackle to BAL 3 for 2 yards (B.Washington).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NE 3(6:04 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN. NE 10-M.Jones 1st career rush TD.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:58 - 2nd) D.Duvernay left end ran ob at BAL 21 for -4 yards (D.Wise).
|+17 YD
2 & 14 - BAL 21(5:21 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 38 for 17 yards (C.Barmore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 38(4:35 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 41 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; M.Wilson).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 41(3:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Dobbins pushed ob at NE 48 for 11 yards (J.Bentley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(3:14 - 2nd) J.Hill left guard to NE 37 for 11 yards (A.Phillips).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(2:33 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to J.Oliver to NE 30 for 7 yards (J.Peppers - D.Godchaux).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 30(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson right guard to NE 19 for 11 yards (M.Wilson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(1:21 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to NE 16 for 3 yards (A.Phillips; M.Wilson).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 16(0:36 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep middle to M.Andrews for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(0:30 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 36 for 11 yards (P.Queen; M.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 36(0:21 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to N.Agholor.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - NE 36(0:15 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep middle to K.Bourne to BAL 42 for 22 yards (Da.Williams).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(0:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne ran ob at BAL 32 for 10 yards (K.Hamilton).
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - NE 32(0:01 - 2nd) N.Folk 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 27 for 2 yards (C.Clark).
|+36 YD
2 & 8 - NE 27(14:32 - 3rd) M.Jones pass deep left to D.Parker to BAL 37 for 36 yards (B.Stephens). Penalty on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Holding - declined. NE 1-Parker 12th career 100-yard game.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(14:05 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to BAL 27 for 10 yards (J.Bynes - O.Oweh).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 27(13:28 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 27 for no gain (C.Campbell; B.Washington).
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - NE 27(12:51 - 3rd) M.Jones pass deep left to D.Parker ran ob at BAL 2 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 2(12:22 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Harris (P.Queen).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NE 2(12:19 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(12:14 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left tackle to BAL 30 for 5 yards (J.Bentley; A.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BAL 30(11:48 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to M.Andrews. NE-L.Guy was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 30(11:44 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to D.Duvernay to NE 49 for 21 yards (A.Phillips; D.McCourty).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 49(10:59 - 3rd) J.Hill left tackle to NE 40 for 9 yards (C.Barmore).
|+34 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 40(10:16 - 3rd) J.Hill right tackle to NE 6 for 34 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 6(9:30 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left guard to NE 2 for 4 yards (D.Wise; M.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - BAL 2(8:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 1 yard - enforced at NE 2 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 1(8:44 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Oliver for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to NE 2. Ma.Jones to NE 21 for 19 yards (D.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(8:34 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 25 for 4 yards (O.Oweh).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NE 25(8:03 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to H.Henry to NE 33 for 8 yards (P.Queen).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(7:34 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 36 for 3 yards (J.Madubuike; J.Bynes).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 36(6:51 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to L.Humphrey.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NE 36(6:47 - 3rd) M.Jones sacked at NE 31 for -5 yards (J.Madubuike). Penalty on NE-D.Andrews - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt Return
4 & 12 - NE 31(6:33 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 56 yards to BAL 13 - Center-J.Cardona. D.Duvernay pushed ob at NE 44 for 43 yards (J.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(6:18 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle ran ob at NE 6 for 38 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAL 6(5:34 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right [M.Judon]. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 6(5:28 - 3rd) D.Duvernay left end pushed ob at NE 4 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 4(4:47 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(4:41 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 28 for 3 yards (B.Washington).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 28(4:09 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by J.Bynes at NE 43. J.Bynes to NE 43 for no gain (D.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 43(4:04 - 3rd) J.Hill left tackle to NE 39 for 4 yards (J.Peppers; J.Tavai).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 39(3:21 - 3rd) J.Hill right guard to NE 38 for 1 yard (D.Ekuale).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BAL 38(2:43 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right to R.Bateman.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAL 38(2:38 - 3rd) J.Tucker 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout. BAL 9-Tucker 50th career 50+ yard FG.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(2:33 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NE 32 for 7 yards (J.Bynes).
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - NE 32(1:57 - 3rd) R.Stevenson right guard to 50 for 18 yards (C.Clark).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - NE 50(1:14 - 3rd) M.Jones pass deep right to D.Parker to BAL 26 for 24 yards (C.Clark).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 26(0:28 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left guard to BAL 29 for -3 yards (J.Madubuike).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - NE 29(15:00 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to BAL 25 for 4 yards (J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NE 25(14:20 - 4th) M.Jones scrambles right end to BAL 17 for 8 yards (C.Clark).
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - NE 17(13:38 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to BAL 9 for 8 yards (C.Clark).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - NE 9(13:06 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to BAL 1 for 8 yards (M.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NE 1(12:45 - 4th) R.Stevenson right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(12:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Jones pass to R.Stevenson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Jones pass to R.Stevenson is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(12:39 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left to R.Bateman to BAL 49 for 24 yards (Jo.Jones). FUMBLES (Jo.Jones) - RECOVERED by NE-J.Peppers at NE 49. J.Peppers to BAL 39 for 12 yards (R.Bateman; B.Powers).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(12:25 - 4th) M.Jones pass short right to D.Harris to BAL 30 for 9 yards (J.Bynes - M.Harrison).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NE 30(11:51 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 25 for 5 yards (B.Washington).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(11:25 - 4th) M.Jones scrambles left end ran ob at BAL 10 for 15 yards (J.Bynes).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 10(10:40 - 4th) M.Jones pass short left to D.Harris to BAL 14 for -4 yards (M.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NE 14(9:53 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to BAL 10 for 4 yards (O.Oweh).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 10(9:12 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep left intended for D.Parker INTERCEPTED by M.Humphrey at BAL -8. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(9:06 - 4th) J.Hill left tackle to BAL 21 for 1 yard (J.Peppers - A.Phillips).
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 21(8:25 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep left to M.Andrews ran ob at BAL 46 for 25 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 46(7:42 - 4th) L.Jackson right guard to BAL 48 for 2 yards (C.Barmore).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 48(6:57 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside the pocket
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 48(6:47 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 48(6:43 - 4th) J.Stout punts 23 yards to NE 29 - Center-N.Moore - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 29(6:36 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Parker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NE 29(6:32 - 4th) R.Stevenson right end to NE 33 for 4 yards (P.Queen).
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - NE 33(5:45 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep middle to N.Agholor to BAL 39 for 28 yards (K.Hamilton). FUMBLES (K.Hamilton) - RECOVERED by BAL-M.Peters at BAL 27. M.Peters ran ob at BAL 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 27(5:35 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Andrews.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 27(5:28 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short left to R.Bateman ran ob at NE 38 for 35 yards (D.McCourty).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 38(4:45 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to NE 38 for no gain (J.Peppers - J.Bentley).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 38(4:06 - 4th) L.Jackson left end to NE 18 for 20 yards (D.McCourty).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 18(3:18 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to NE 15 for 3 yards (A.Phillips - M.Bryant).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 15(3:12 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews ran ob at NE 9 for 6 yards (A.Phillips).
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - BAL 9(3:07 - 4th) L.Jackson right guard for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:00 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(3:00 - 4th) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to R.Stevenson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NE 25(2:56 - 4th) M.Jones sacked at NE 18 for -7 yards (B.Copeland).
|+26 YD
3 & 17 - NE 18(2:23 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep middle to K.Bourne to NE 42 for 24 yards (M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) - and recovers at NE 44. K.Bourne to NE 44 for no gain (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 44(2:01 - 4th) M.Jones pass deep middle intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by M.Peters [C.Campbell] at BAL 36. M.Peters to BAL 44 for 8 yards. NE-M.Jones was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(1:55 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to BAL 43 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 43(1:13 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to BAL 42 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 42(0:32 - 4th) L.Jackson kneels to BAL 41 for -1 yards. BAL Harbaugh 150th career win (including postseason).
