Dolphins halt Allen, survive 'butt punt' to beat Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The Miami Dolphins' defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins improved to 3-0 in an AFC East thriller that ended with Allen and the Bills attempting to spike the ball near midfield, the clock just running out on their chance to try a long-distance, go-ahead field goal.
Tagovailoa briefly left the game in the second quarter, returning after halftime despite appearing to be disoriented by a head injury. Allen also may have been injured, heading to the X-ray room after the game. He had his throwing hand checked by trainers late.
Miami took the lead with about 10 minutes left in the game, scoring a touchdown to go up 21-17. It was the Bills' first deficit of the season.
Despite being sacked and flagged for unnecessary roughness on the next drive, Allen drove Buffalo down the field with a 17-play, eight-minute drive. Miami's defense held, though, nearly intercepting a pass and forcing a turnover on downs from the 2-yard line.
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins went three-and-out, leaving little room for Morstead to try punting out of the end zone. His kick hit blocker Trent Sherfield in the backside and caromed out of bounds, a play immediately dubbed the ''butt punt'' on social media.
Allen had about a minute to guide Buffalo into field goal range, and did so, but the Bills ran out of time. Isaiah McKenzie tried for extra yards on a completion from Allen, costing precious seconds. Dolphins players started celebrating when the clock hit zero with Allen just stepping under center.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey slammed his headset and began throwing paper and notebooks in the coaches' box when time ran out.
Allen was 42 of 63 and passed for 400 yards after completing his first 11 passes for the first time in his career. He had touchdown passes to running back Devin Singletary and receiver Isaiah McKenzie.
The Bills were without several defensive starters, including starting safety Micah Hyde, who on Saturday went on injured reserve with a neck injury, and cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a neck injury against the Titans last week. The Dolphins' 21 points was the most Buffalo has allowed all season.
Tagovailoa slammed his head on the turf after a late hit from linebacker Matt Milano. He stumbled and fell to the ground trying to walk it off and was taken to the locker room immediately, but he returned to begin the third quarter.
Tagovailoa completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers.
The Bills scored on their opening drive for the eighth straight game. It was a two-yard touchdown throw from Allen to Singletary, set up by 28- and 19-yard catch and runs by Diggs and Singletary earlier in the drive.
In the fourth quarter, Miami's Jaylen Waddle caught a 32-yard pass along the right sideline, then added a 45-yard reception on third-and-22 to set up Chase Edmonds' eventual 2-yard touchdown run.
Edmonds also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The Dolphins' other touchdowns were a 1-yard run by Edmonds in the first quarter and a 2-yard catch by undrafted rookie receiver River Cracraft.
TOO HOT TO HANDLE
Several Bills players had trouble adjusting to the South Florida heat. McKenzie, TE Dawson Knox and T Spencer Brown were all listed with heat illnesses. Players went down on the field with cramps at multiple points in the game.
INJURIES
Bills: WR Jake Kumerow injured his ankle in the first quarter and did not return. ... T Spencer Brown, listed with heat illness, did not return. ... CB Christian Benford injured his hand.
Dolphins: T Greg Little injured his finger. CB Xavien Howard left in the third quarter with cramping.
UP NEXT:
Bills: At the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.
Dolphins: At the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|40:40
|19:20
|1st Downs
|31
|15
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|21
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|497
|212
|Total Plays
|90
|39
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|41
|Rush Attempts
|23
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|382
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|42-63
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-52
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|5-43.8
|Return Yards
|49
|54
|Punts - Returns
|3-32
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-54
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|382
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|212
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Allen
|42/63
|400
|2
|0
|30
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
30
FPTS
|J. Allen
|8
|47
|0
|19
|30
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
5
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|4
|46
|0
|43
|5
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
23
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|9
|13
|0
|6
|23
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
20
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|6
|0
|6
|20
|
J. Cook 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
23
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|11
|9
|78
|1
|22
|23
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
20
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|9
|7
|76
|1
|27
|20
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
14
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|11
|7
|74
|0
|28
|14
|
J. Cook 28 RB
7
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|4
|37
|0
|11
|7
|
G. Davis 13 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Davis
|6
|3
|37
|0
|18
|6
|
D. Knox 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|4
|25
|0
|8
|6
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
4
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|4
|
R. Gilliam 41 FB
4
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
5
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ingram 46 DB
|J. Ingram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 DT
|T. Settle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|3
|10.7
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
13
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|13/18
|186
|1
|0
|13
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|6
|21
|2
|8
|15
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|8
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|1
|9
|0
|9
|14
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
13
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
14
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|6
|4
|102
|0
|45
|14
|
T. Hill 10 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|2
|33
|0
|22
|5
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|3
|3
|23
|0
|13
|5
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|8
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|15
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|9-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|9-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 93 LB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
3
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|54.8
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|3
|18.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to MIA 47 for 28 yards (X.Howard). Miami challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(14:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to MIA 28 for 19 yards (J.Baker).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(13:51 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to MIA 30 for -2 yards (E.Roberts; J.Phillips).
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 30(13:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to R.Gilliam to MIA 16 for 14 yards (E.Roberts).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 16(12:27 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to R.Gilliam to MIA 8 for 8 yards (Br.Jones - E.Roberts).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(11:41 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to MIA 9 for -1 yards (K.Kohou - X.Howard). PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 9.
|Fumble
1 & Goal - BUF 4(11:15 - 1st) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 5 - and recovers at MIA 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(10:33 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to MIA 1 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 1(9:50 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at MIA 2 for -1 yards (M.Ingram).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 2(9:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to MIA 8. R.Mostert pushed ob at MIA 22 for 14 yards (C.Lewis).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 22(8:58 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-C.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIA 17(8:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to A.Ingold.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MIA 17(8:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to MIA 22 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIA 22(8:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield pushed ob at MIA 31 for 9 yards (C.Benford). PENALTY on BUF-C.Benford - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 27(8:00 - 1st) C.Edmonds right guard to MIA 35 for 8 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIA 35(7:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert (V.Miller).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIA 35(7:21 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 35 for no gain (M.Milano).
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 35(6:47 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 59 yards to BUF 6 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Crowder ran ob at BUF 12 for 6 yards (D.Smythe).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 12(6:37 - 1st) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 13 for 1 yard (J.Baker - Z.Sieler).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 13(6:04 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 14 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler - E.Roberts).
|Fumble
3 & 8 - BUF 14(5:19 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 5 for -9 yards (J.Holland). FUMBLES (J.Holland) - RECOVERED by MIA-M.Ingram at BUF 7. M.Ingram to BUF 6 for 1 yard (D.Knox).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 6(5:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to BUF 1 for 5 yards (K.Elam).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIA 1(4:48 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-S.Lawson - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at BUF 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 1(4:25 - 1st) A.Ingold left guard to BUF 1 for no gain (D.Jones - S.Lawson).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 1(3:39 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:37 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 32 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 32(3:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 40 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(2:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 48 for 8 yards (Z.Sieler; Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 48(1:53 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to J.Kumerow pushed ob at MIA 48 for 4 yards (X.Howard).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(1:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Kumerow pushed ob at MIA 38 for 10 yards (Br.Jones). BUF-J.Kumerow was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(0:49 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to MIA 37 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins; A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 37(0:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 37(0:07 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to MIA 30 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - BUF 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to MIA 27 for 3 yards (J.Holland).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - BUF 27(14:21 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at MIA 34 for -7 yards (M.Ingram). FUMBLES (M.Ingram) [M.Ingram] - recovered by BUF-S.Brown at MIA 36.
|+27 YD
2 & 19 - BUF 36(13:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie to MIA 9 for 27 yards (K.Kohou) [E.Ogbah].
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 9(12:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 9(12:48 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to MIA 8 for 1 yard (D.Riley).
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 8(12:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to MIA 0. R.Mostert pushed ob at MIA 17 for 17 yards (B.Spector).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 17(11:54 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end pushed ob at MIA 21 for 4 yards (T.Johnson).
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 21(11:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 32 for 11 yards (J.Johnson). Penalty on BUF-D.Jones - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 32(10:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 45 for 13 yards (K.Elam; T.Johnson).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 45(10:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to BUF 38 for 17 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(9:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to BUF 32 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 32(8:53 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to BUF 23 for 9 yards (S.Lawson; J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(8:13 - 2nd) J.Waddle right end pushed ob at BUF 14 for 9 yards (K.Elam).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 14(7:31 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to BUF 11 for 3 yards (D.Jones; J.Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(6:51 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to R.Cracraft for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:45 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis pushed ob at BUF 33 for 8 yards (Br.Jones).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 33(6:09 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 43 for 10 yards (J.Baker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43(5:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 49 for 6 yards (J.Baker).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 49(4:51 - 2nd) I.McKenzie left end to MIA 45 for 6 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 45(4:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook [E.Ogbah].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 45(4:09 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 45(4:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs (X.Howard) [Z.Sieler].
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 45(3:55 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 31 yards to MIA 14 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by J.Holland.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 14(3:47 - 2nd) C.Edmonds left tackle to MIA 20 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 20(3:08 - 2nd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 21 for 1 yard (T.Settle; T.Johnson). MIA-R.Hunt was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 21(2:28 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 29 for 8 yards (J.Johnson). MIA-T.Tagovailoa was injured during the play. PENALTY on BUF-M.Milano - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 44(2:00 - 2nd) 5-T. Bridgewater in at QB. (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle (C.Basham). MIA-G.Little was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 44(1:57 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater sacked at MIA 36 for -8 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - MIA 36(1:53 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to T.Hill.
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIA 36(1:50 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to BUF 16 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Crowder ran ob at BUF 30 for 14 yards (K.Crossen).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(1:38 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 36 for 6 yards (E.Rowe).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 36(1:19 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to BUF 45 for 9 yards (N.Needham).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(0:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Knox to MIA 49 for 6 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 49(0:33 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Crowder (Br.Jones) [E.Ogbah].
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 49(0:28 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to MIA 41 for 8 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 41(0:15 - 2nd) J.Allen spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 41(0:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to MIA 34 for 7 yards (K.Kohou).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 34(0:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at MIA 25 for 9 yards (J.Holland).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to MIA 47 for 22 yards (D.Hamlin). MIA-G.Little was injured during the play.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(14:18 - 3rd) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 41 for -6 yards (D.Hamlin - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MIA 41(13:37 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to J.Waddle.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - MIA 41(13:33 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 46 for 5 yards (K.Elam; T.Johnson). Penalty on MIA-L.Eichenberg - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIA 46(13:13 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 52 yards to BUF 2 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-K.Crossen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 2(13:02 - 3rd) T.Doyle reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass incomplete short middle.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 2(12:56 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 5 for 3 yards (E.Roberts; Z.Sieler).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BUF 5(12:18 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to BUF 12 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 12(11:37 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 12(11:33 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 31 for 19 yards (Br.Jones).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:51 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to J.Cook to BUF 39 for 8 yards (N.Needham; D.Riley).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 39(10:19 - 3rd) J.Cook right tackle to BUF 42 for 3 yards (E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 42(9:48 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to J.Crowder (J.Baker) [A.Van Ginkel].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 42(9:42 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to BUF 48 for 6 yards (C.Wilkins). BUF-D.Knox was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 48(8:58 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right to Q.Morris to MIA 37 for 15 yards (J.Holland).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(8:15 - 3rd) T.Doyle reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to MIA 33 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 33(7:37 - 3rd) J.Allen right end to MIA 28 for 5 yards (K.Kohou; Br.Jones).
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 28(6:54 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis to MIA 17 for 11 yards (J.Holland).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(6:10 - 3rd) D.Singletary up the middle to MIA 19 for -2 yards (J.Phillips).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 19(5:33 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to J.Cook to MIA 8 for 11 yards (J.Holland - D.Riley).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 8(4:59 - 3rd) J.Allen left end pushed ob at MIA 6 for 2 yards (T.Flowers). BUF-R.Bates was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - BUF 6(4:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-G.Van Roten - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 11 - BUF 11(4:01 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - BUF 11(3:55 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis (K.Crossen).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUF 11(3:50 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BUF 11(3:43 - 3rd) T.Bass 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to MIA 1. R.Mostert to MIA 24 for 23 yards (T.Matakevich; T.Dodson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(3:34 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Edmonds to MIA 30 for 6 yards (T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 30(2:57 - 3rd) C.Edmonds up the middle to MIA 32 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIA 32(2:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill (M.Milano). Penalty on MIA-T.Hill - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 32(2:12 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 59 yards to BUF 9 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Crowder MUFFS catch - and recovers at BUF 8. J.Crowder to BUF 20 for 12 yards (T.Sherfield; A.Van Ginkel).
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(2:00 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end ran ob at MIA 37 for 43 yards (J.Holland).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(1:14 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to MIA 26 for 11 yards (J.Baker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 26(0:35 - 3rd) Z.Moss up the middle to MIA 25 for 1 yard (J.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to I.McKenzie.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 25(14:56 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to MIA 20 for 5 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Good
4 & 4 - BUF 20(14:12 - 4th) T.Bass 38 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 28(14:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to J.Waddle pushed ob at BUF 40 for 32 yards (J.Ingram).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 40(13:25 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to BUF 32 for 8 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on MIA-G.Little - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIA 45(12:57 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 48 for -7 yards (sack split by D.Hamlin and G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
2 & 22 - MIA 48(12:15 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 48 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+45 YD
3 & 22 - MIA 48(11:37 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to J.Waddle to BUF 7 for 45 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 7(10:49 - 4th) R.Mostert right guard to BUF 5 for 2 yards (M.Milano - J.Ingram).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIA 5(10:12 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to C.Edmonds. PENALTY on BUF-J.Johnson - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at BUF 5 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 3(10:08 - 4th) C.Edmonds up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:05 - 4th) D.Singletary right end to BUF 31 for 6 yards (C.Wilkins). MIA-E.Roberts was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 31(9:29 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs pushed ob at BUF 37 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 37(8:55 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 36 for -1 yards (sack split by J.Holland and J.Baker). BUF-G.Van Roten was injured during the play. PENALTY on BUF-J.Allen - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 26 - BUF 21(8:28 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to BUF 37 for 16 yards (J.Holland). BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 37(7:48 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at MIA 41 for 22 yards (J.Holland).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(7:16 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to MIA 43 for -2 yards (J.Baker - C.Wilkins).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 43(6:37 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to J.Cook to MIA 34 for 9 yards (Br.Jones; J.Baker).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 34(5:51 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to Z.Moss to MIA 28 for 6 yards (X.Howard - J.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 28(5:06 - 4th) PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - BUF 23(4:46 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to R.Gilliam (J.Holland).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUF 23(4:40 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to D.Singletary (J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 23(4:37 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to MIA 15 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 15(3:57 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to MIA 6 for 9 yards (E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 6(3:14 - 4th) D.Singletary up the middle to MIA 2 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 2(2:36 - 4th) D.Singletary right guard to MIA 1 for 1 yard (E.Roberts; C.Wilkins).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 1(2:00 - 4th) J.Allen right tackle to MIA 2 for -1 yards (E.Roberts; J.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 2(1:55 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to S.Diggs (X.Howard).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BUF 2(1:49 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to I.McKenzie.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 2(1:46 - 4th) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 1 for -1 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIA 1(1:43 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to MIA 1 for no gain (D.Jones; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIA 1(1:40 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert.
|Blocked Punt
4 & 11 - MIA 1(1:37 - 4th) T.Morstead punt is BLOCKED - Center-B.Ferguson - ball out of bounds in End Zone - SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 4th) T.Morstead kicks 74 yards from MIA 20 to BUF 6. J.Crowder to BUF 23 for 17 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 23(1:25 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs (J.Holland).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 23(1:20 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep middle to G.Davis to BUF 41 for 18 yards (Br.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 41(0:56 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis (N.Needham).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 41(0:51 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to J.Crowder to 50 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 50(0:30 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to Q.Morris ran ob at MIA 43 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 43(0:27 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUF 43(0:22 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis [E.Ogbah]. PENALTY on BUF-D.Quessenberry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 43 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - BUF 47(0:18 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to MIA 41 for 12 yards (M.Ingram) [E.Ogbah].
