Brissett, Browns rebound from collapse, beat Steelers 29-17
CLEVELAND (AP) An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days.
Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night.
''We had the right men in that room to be able to get past it,'' Brissett said, ''and I think we answered that call. We knew it wasn't going to be easy. The guys answered the bell.''
The Browns (2-1) built a nine-point lead early in the fourth on Chubb's 1-yard run and then held on for dear life.
The Steelers (1-2) pulled within 23-17 on Chris Boswell's 34-yard field goal with 1:48 left before Pittsburgh attempted an onside kick. But unlike in Sunday's 31-30 loss, when the New York Jets overcame a 13-point deficit in the final 1:55 helped by a recovery, the Browns batted the ball out of bounds.
For a split second, it looked like Sunday all over again.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked what he was thinking as the ball bounced around near Pittsburgh's sideline. He paused for six seconds before answering.
''A lot,'' he said.
Cleveland fans could finally exhale when cornerback Denzel Ward fell on a Steelers fumble in the end zone on the final play for a meaningless touchdown.
Brissett connected with Amari Cooper and David Njoku for TDs, and finished 21 of 31 for 220 yards. The 29-year-old had his second straight solid game as he fills in while Deshaun Watson serves an 11-game suspension.
Chubb had 113 yards and pushed and twisted across the goal line on fourth-and-goal with 9:29 left to put the Browns ahead 23-14.
Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers' stagnant offense showed signs of life in the first half, but bogged down after halftime, punting on their first three possessions while gaining just 54 yards.
Criticized for not throwing deep the first two weeks, Trubisky launched a few long balls but didn't connect nearly enough.
''I think Mitch made some plays, but we all collectively came up short,'' said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said he has no plans to switch to rookie QB Kenny Pickett. ''Winning is our business. I wasn't looking to be impressed, I was looking to win the game.''
Pittsburgh's defense is missing star end T.J. Watt, but tackle Cameron Heyward said that wasn't the issue.
''When you try to arm-tackle Nick Chubb, he's going to make you pay,'' Heyward said. ''We need to do a lot better.''
The win smoothed over a rough few days for Cleveland.
Sunday's debacle was followed by Myles Garrett criticizing fans for booing the Browns as they left the field, and a fan was arrested on charges he threw a plastic bottle in the direction of owner Jimmy Haslam on the sideline.
But there was little drama this time, just a win over their hated neighbors from Pennsylvania.
''That's not an easy thing to bounce back from,'' Stefanski said. ''We talked about it on Sunday. We talked about it on Monday. What I'm proud of with those guys is you can't let a loss linger, and we won't let this win linger either. But I'm proud of how they responded. You've got to be resilient.''
Rookie Cade York's 34-yard field goal gave the Browns a 16-14 lead in the third quarter, when Cleveland lost four players, including starting linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, to injuries.
Brissett's 7-yard TD pass to Njoku put the Browns up 13-7 with 8:58 left before halftime. But for the second straight week York missed an extra point.
Trubisky led the Steelers on a 75-yard scoring drive - 51 yards coming on the ground - before the QB rolled right and scored from the 1. Boswell's PAT put Pittsburgh ahead 14-13.
Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens expressed frustration about not getting the ball during a loss to New England last week, saying he was open ''90% of the time.'' He wasn't joking, either.
Trubisky finally hit him with a long ball, but it took a spectacular, one-handed catch by Pickens for a 36-yard gain.
BLOCK PARTY
Garrett failed to record a sack and remains just shy of Clay Matthews' team record of 62. The Browns' All-Pro defensive end was double-teamed, chipped and was credited with just assisted tackles.
DIFFERENT GUARDS
Cavaliers All-Star guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland served as the Browns' honorary captains. Mitchell, recently acquired in a trade from Utah, smashed a fake guitar during pregame festivities.
INJURIES
Steelers: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (right hamstring) limped off in the third quarter and didn't come back.
Browns: Walker was carted off with his left leg immobilized in an air cast. Walker appeared to get hurt when he was bent back awkwardly trying to fight off a block. ... Owusu-Koramoah (quadriceps) didn't return. ... DT Taven Bryan (hamstring) also was hurt in the third. ... S Ronnie Harrison injured his hamstring during warmups and didn't play.
UP NEXT
Steelers: Host the New York Jets on Oct. 2.
Browns: Visit Atlanta on Oct. 2.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:51
|36:09
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-9
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|308
|376
|Total Plays
|55
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|171
|Rush Attempts
|22
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|204
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|21-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|5-24
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|5-40.6
|Return Yards
|18
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|2-27
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|204
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|20/32
|207
|0
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Harris
|15
|56
|1
|10
|12
|
J. Warren 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Warren
|4
|30
|0
|10
|4
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|11
|0
|11
|7
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|2
|7
|1
|6
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
16
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|11
|8
|84
|0
|16
|16
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
6
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|4
|2
|41
|0
|26
|6
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|7
|3
|39
|0
|36
|6
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|6
|3
|35
|0
|20
|7
|
N. Harris 22 RB
12
FPTS
|N. Harris
|3
|3
|5
|0
|9
|12
|
J. Warren 30 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|6-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 48 LB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 50 LB
|M. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
5
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|1/2
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|5
|42.4
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|21/31
|220
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
17
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|23
|113
|1
|36
|17
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|12
|47
|0
|11
|8
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|3
|11
|0
|6
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
23
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|11
|7
|101
|1
|32
|23
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
23
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|10
|9
|89
|1
|19
|23
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|4
|3
|14
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Bell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
17
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|
M. Forristall 86 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Forristall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 LB
|T. Fields II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
5
FPTS
|C. York
|1/1
|34
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|5
|40.6
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rogers 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rogers
|2
|5.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to CLE 26 for 1 yard (M.Reed).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(14:22 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 39 for 13 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 39(13:46 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to M.Forristall [L.Ogunjobi].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 39(13:41 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 39 for no gain (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 39(13:13 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones (L.Wallace).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLE 39(13:08 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 61 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(13:00 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 33 for 13 yards (D.Ward).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(12:22 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to PIT 35 for 2 yards (G.Delpit - A.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 35(11:47 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to PIT 38 for 3 yards (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 38(11:17 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson (D.Ward).
|Punt
4 & 5 - PIT 38(11:11 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 39 yards to CLE 23 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(11:04 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 25 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 25(10:31 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 26 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - CLE 26(9:48 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-A.Highsmith - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLE 31(9:27 - 1st) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 23 for -8 yards (sack split by L.Ogunjobi and A.Highsmith).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLE 23(8:44 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 25 yards to CLE 48 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds. Punt deflected by 28-N.Killebrew.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(8:37 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to CLE 38 for 10 yards (G.Delpit - A.Walker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(7:57 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to CLE 34 for 4 yards (M.Garrett; A.Walker).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 34(7:21 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to G.Pickens to CLE 36 for -2 yards (A.Walker).
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 36(6:47 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to CLE 32 for 4 yards (A.Walker).
|No Good
4 & 4 - PIT 32(6:00 - 1st) C.Boswell 49 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(5:55 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 41 for 1 yard (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 41(5:33 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to N.Chubb.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 41(5:31 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to CLE 49 for 8 yards (L.Wallace).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 49(5:02 - 1st) J.Brissett left guard to PIT 48 for 3 yards (C.Wormley).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(4:20 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to PIT 12 for 36 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(3:36 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to PIT 11 for 1 yard (A.Witherspoon).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 11(2:57 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:54 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Warren to PIT 28 for 3 yards (I.Rochell).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(2:14 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 39 for 11 yards (D.Ward).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 39(1:52 - 1st) J.Warren left guard to PIT 46 for 7 yards (I.Rochell).
|+36 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 46(1:32 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep right to G.Pickens to CLE 18 for 36 yards (M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 18(1:00 - 1st) J.Warren left guard to CLE 12 for 6 yards (A.Wright; J.Phillips).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 12(0:36 - 1st) J.Warren right tackle to CLE 5 for 7 yards (M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 5(15:00 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on CLE-D.Ward - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 56 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 9. Dav.Bell to CLE 21 for 12 yards (M.Killebrew).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21(14:49 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 27 for 6 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CLE 27(14:28 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep right to A.Cooper. PENALTY on CLE-A.Cooper - Illegal Touch Pass - 0 yards - enforced at CLE 27.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 27(14:11 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 40 for 13 yards (J.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:34 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 41 for 1 yard (D.Bush - C.Heyward).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 41(12:57 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to D.Peoples-Jones (M.Adams).
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 41(12:54 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones to PIT 49 for 10 yards (C.Sutton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 49(12:24 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt to PIT 38 for 11 yards (A.Witherspoon). Fleaflicker; 27-K.Hunt to 11-D.Peoples-Jones back to 7-J.Brissett.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(11:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper ran ob at PIT 20 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(11:04 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to PIT 19 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 19(10:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to PIT 13 for 6 yards (C.Sutton).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 13(9:44 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 7 for 6 yards (D.Bush - M.Reed).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 7(9:01 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(8:58 - 2nd) C.York extra point is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(8:58 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 33 for 8 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PIT 33(8:20 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 36 for 3 yards (J.Johnson - S.Takitaki).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(7:38 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right to D.Johnson ran ob at CLE 48 for 16 yards (D.Ward).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(7:11 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to CLE 44 for 4 yards (J.Phillips - A.Wright).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - PIT 44(6:31 - 2nd) J.Warren right tackle to CLE 34 for 10 yards (J.Johnson). FUMBLES (J.Johnson) - recovered by PIT-D.Johnson at CLE 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 27(6:02 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to CLE 26 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; G.Delpit).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 26(5:21 - 2nd) C.Claypool right end to CLE 15 for 11 yards (M.Emerson - J.Phillips). End Around.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(4:59 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to CLE 5 for 10 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah - G.Delpit).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 5(4:35 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to CLE 1 for 4 yards (T.Bryan).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 1(3:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky right end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to CLE -3. J.Ford to CLE 12 for 15 yards (M.Boykin).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(3:45 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to CLE 18 for 6 yards (D.Bush).
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 18(3:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 37 for 19 yards (T.Edmunds; D.Bush).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(2:51 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to CLE 47 for 10 yards (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 47(2:25 - 2nd) N.Chubb left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (M.Jack).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 50(2:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 39 for 11 yards (M.Jack - A.Maulet).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 39(1:25 - 2nd) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 39 for no gain (M.Jack; C.Wormley).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 39(0:56 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt pushed ob at PIT 37 for 2 yards (R.Spillane).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CLE 37(0:50 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to PIT 31 for 6 yards (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - CLE 31(0:34 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to PIT 28 for 3 yards (D.Bush). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 32(0:30 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on CLE-D.Ward - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 32 - No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(0:25 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep left to C.Claypool to CLE 43 for 20 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 43(0:17 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 43(0:12 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to G.Pickens.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 43(0:06 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to G.Pickens.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.York kicks 67 yards from CLE 35 to PIT -2. G.Olszewski to PIT 16 for 18 yards (J.Kunaszyk; T.Fields).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 16(14:55 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 17 for 1 yard (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 17(14:18 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to G.Pickens.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 17(14:14 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool to PIT 31 for 14 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 31(13:47 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on CLE - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 31 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - PIT 36(13:44 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 40 for 4 yards (T.Bryan - J.Phillips).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 40(13:21 - 3rd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 42 for 2 yards (I.Rochell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(12:40 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 45 for 3 yards (M.Garrett; J.Phillips).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 45(11:56 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short left to N.Harris to CLE 46 for 9 yards (M.Emerson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(11:27 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to N.Harris to 50 for -4 yards (J.Elliott - A.Walker).
|Penalty
2 & 14 - PIT 50(10:44 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to J.Warren pushed ob at CLE 15 for 35 yards (G.Newsome). CLE-A.Walker was injured during the play. He is Out. PENALTY on PIT-C.Okorafor - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 19 - PIT 45(10:22 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson ran ob at CLE 41 for 14 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 41(9:43 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to C.Claypool. Penalty on PIT-C.Claypool - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - PIT 41(9:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 46(9:40 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 32 yards to CLE 14 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 14(9:33 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 15 for 1 yard (R.Spillane - D.Bush).
|+28 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 15(8:51 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper ran ob at CLE 43 for 28 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43(8:08 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Njoku to PIT 45 for 12 yards (M.Jack; A.Witherspoon).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(7:25 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 36 for 9 yards (C.Wormley; D.Bush).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - CLE 36(6:39 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett scrambles right end ran ob at PIT 31 for 5 yards (M.Reed). PENALTY on CLE-M.Dunn - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 36 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 46(6:11 - 3rd) N.Chubb left guard to PIT 38 for 8 yards (D.Leal).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 38(5:26 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 36 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 36(4:41 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to PIT 27 for 9 yards (A.Witherspoon - M.Jack). CLE-J.Wills was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 27(4:17 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to PIT 24 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 24(3:48 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to PIT 18 for 6 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 18(3:24 - 3rd) J.Brissett right guard to PIT 16 for 2 yards (T.Alualu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 16(2:46 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku (C.Sutton).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 16(2:40 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper (A.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 16(2:37 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt. PIT-A.Witherspoon was injured during the play. He is Out.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CLE 16(2:34 - 3rd) C.York 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:31 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 26 for 1 yard (T.Fields).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 26(1:53 - 3rd) M.Trubisky left guard to PIT 32 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 32(1:21 - 3rd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson (D.Ward) [M.Garrett].
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 32(1:16 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 48 yards to CLE 20 - Center-C.Kuntz - downed by PIT-J.Pierre.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(1:04 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 25 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 25(0:23 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to CLE 29 for 4 yards (C.Wormley; C.Heyward).
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 29(15:00 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett pass deep right to A.Cooper to PIT 39 for 32 yards (C.Sutton).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(14:15 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to PIT 23 for 16 yards (L.Wallace; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(13:31 - 4th) K.Hunt right tackle to PIT 15 for 8 yards (D.Bush; M.Jack).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 15(12:53 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 14 for 1 yard (A.Highsmith).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 14(12:13 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett left guard to PIT 8 for 6 yards (D.Bush).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(11:32 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to PIT 3 for 5 yards (C.Heyward - D.Bush).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLE 3(10:55 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to PIT 1 for 2 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLE 1(10:14 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 1 for no gain (C.Wormley - M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - CLE 1(9:33 - 4th) M.Dunn and H.Froholdt reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:29 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:29 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:29 - 4th) N.Harris right guard to PIT 25 for no gain (S.Takitaki).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 25(8:51 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to C.Claypool (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PIT 25(8:46 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - PIT 20(8:46 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to P.Freiermuth.
|Punt
4 & 15 - PIT 20(8:42 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 48 yards to CLE 32 - Center-C.Kuntz. C.Rogers to CLE 39 for 7 yards (J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(8:32 - 4th) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 42 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 42(7:54 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Njoku to 50 for 8 yards (D.Bush).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 50(7:12 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to PIT 47 for 3 yards (A.Highsmith; L.Ogunjobi).
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 47(6:27 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 48 for -5 yards (A.Highsmith).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CLE 48(5:45 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CLE 48(5:40 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to PIT 6 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 6(5:29 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to C.Claypool pushed ob at PIT 13 for 7 yards (G.Newsome).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 13(5:10 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 13(5:04 - 4th) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 10 for -3 yards (J.Phillips).
|Punt
4 & 6 - PIT 10(4:26 - 4th) P.Harvin punts 45 yards to CLE 45 - Center-C.Kuntz. C.Rogers to CLE 49 for 4 yards (J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 49(4:18 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to PIT 49 for 2 yards (M.Jack - C.Heyward).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 49(4:12 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to CLE 49 for -2 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 49(4:05 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at CLE 42 for -7 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Punt
4 & 17 - CLE 42(3:20 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 38 yards to PIT 20 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(3:13 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson ran ob at PIT 33 for 13 yards.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(3:08 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to P.Freiermuth to CLE 41 for 26 yards (G.Delpit).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(2:46 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to CLE 26 for 15 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 26(2:27 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 26(2:23 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short right to G.Pickens to CLE 21 for 5 yards (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PIT 21(1:57 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth (J.Phillips).
|Penalty
4 & 5 - PIT 21(1:51 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 4 yards - enforced at CLE 21 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - PIT 17(1:51 - 4th) C.Boswell 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks onside 16 yards from PIT 35 to CLE 49 - out of bounds. PENALTY on PIT-G.Pickens - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(1:46 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to PIT 43 for 3 yards (T.Alualu).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 43(1:40 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to PIT 37 for 6 yards (T.Alualu - M.Jack).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLE 37(0:54 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to PIT 36 for 1 yard (L.Wallace). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. M.Dunn and M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right guard to PIT 37 for no gain (L.Wallace).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CLE 37(0:15 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 33 yards to PIT 4 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 4(0:09 - 4th) M.Trubisky pass short left to D.Johnson to PIT 12 for 8 yards. Lateral to C.Claypool to PIT 6 for -6 yards. Lateral to N.Harris to PIT 2 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - touched at PIT 2 - RECOVERED by CLE-D.Ward at PIT -1. TOUCHDOWN.
