Week 4 of the college football season on Saturday was a rollercoaster ride from noon ET until well past midnight. No. 6 Oklahoma was stunned at home by Kansas State in a game that saw the Sooners defense give up five total touchdowns to quarterback Adrian Martinez. The loss may very well prevent them from a chance at making the College Football Playoff field down the road. Elsewhere, No. 7 USC escaped with a win over Oregon State in a nail-biter that proved the Trojans offense may not be as electric as it appeared through the first three games of the season.

The SEC was all over the place. Alabama cruised over Vanderbilt, Tennessee hung on to beat Florida, Arkansas was dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten in a loss to Texas A&M and Georgia was incredibly sloppy in a win over Kent State.

On the heels of yet another wild Saturday, let's hand out grades for all of the top national title contenders based on their odds from Caesars Sportsbook heading into the weekend.

College football grades: Week 4 report card