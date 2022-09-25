Oklahoma dropped 10 spots in the newest Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday after a 41-34 home loss to Kansas State in which the Sooners entered as 13.5-point favorites. Despite improving to 3-1 with the victory, however, the Wildcats failed to make the poll after the upset. The Wildcats weren't the only Big 12 team snubbed by the Coaches Poll voters. Kansas was also left out after improving to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over previously unbeaten Duke.

It was a better week for the ACC in the rankings as Florida State entered for the first time this season at No. 22 after improving to 4-0 with a 44-14 drubbing of Boston College. The Seminoles host No. 21 Wake Forest this week as the Demon Deacons look to recover from a crushing 51-45 overtime loss against No. 5 Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers will also take part in a huge ACC showdown during Week 5 as they host No. 10 NC State after the Wolfpack improved to 4-0 and rose one spot following a 41-10 over UConn. Syracuse also entered the poll at No. 25 after beating Virginia, and Pittsburgh re-entered at No. 24 after defeating Rhode Island to give the ACC six ranked teams.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 as voted on by the 66 FBS coaches that make up the Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis).

Week 5 Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati (63); Kansas (59); Florida (49); Texas Tech (36): Kansas State (30); Texas (25); TCU (20); Michigan State (13); James Madison (11); Mississippi State (10); Air Force (8); Oregon State (7); UCLA (6); Washington State (4); Louisiana State (4); Notre Dame (3); Iowa State (3); Maryland (2); Coastal Carolina (1).