J.J. Watt apologizes to Texans fans, Houston after devastating leg injury
Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture on Sunday night
J.J. Watt was injured in the first quarter of the Houston Texans' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. While attempting to tackle Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Watt went down with a knee injury that we later learned was a tibial plateau fracture. He was carted off the field and eventually taken to the hospital.
There's some discrepancy about how long he'll be out, as the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that Watt's injury will require surgery and that his season is over, though ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Texans aren't sure how long Watt will be sidelined.
Whatever the length of time he'll miss might be, Watt appears to have only one concern right now:
That's classic Watt, apologizing to the fans and the teammates and the city for an injury he had no control over. In a time where Twitter is often a horrible hellscape, it was great to see those same fans offer support after his apology, and let him know it was entirely unnecessary:
Hopefully Watt can recover quickly and get back on the field soon.
