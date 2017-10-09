J.J. Watt apologizes to Texans fans, Houston after devastating leg injury

J.J. Watt was injured in the first quarter of the Houston Texans' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. While attempting to tackle Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, Watt went down with a knee injury that we later learned was a tibial plateau fracture. He was carted off the field and eventually taken to the hospital.

Here's the JJ Watt injury.... very little contact on the play. Trainers were looking at his ACL/MCL. pic.twitter.com/0UZuAJ9qnZ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 9, 2017

There's some discrepancy about how long he'll be out, as the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that Watt's injury will require surgery and that his season is over, though ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Texans aren't sure how long Watt will be sidelined.

Whatever the length of time he'll miss might be, Watt appears to have only one concern right now:

I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017

That's classic Watt, apologizing to the fans and the teammates and the city for an injury he had no control over. In a time where Twitter is often a horrible hellscape, it was great to see those same fans offer support after his apology, and let him know it was entirely unnecessary:

Texas loves you. — michael nowlin (@michaelnowlin1) October 9, 2017

as do Texans in various countries and cities across the planet. JJW is the man on so many levels — Andrew Miles (@Manwithaview1) October 9, 2017

You of all people have ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to be sorry for. You're nothing short of an inspiration. My ❤ aches for you today. #JJstrong — Jim Sias (@JimSias) October 9, 2017

Hopefully Watt can recover quickly and get back on the field soon.