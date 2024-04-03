J.K. Dobbins is still on the open market three weeks into free agency and has visited with multiple teams. Dobbins visited with the Kansas City Chiefs this week, and the prospect of him joining Kansas City is intriguing one of the newest Chiefs players.

Marquise Brown signed with the Chiefs in the last month, wanting Dobbins to join him. Of course, Brown and Dobbins were both teammates with the Baltimore Ravens from 2020 through 2021 (Brown was in the 2019 draft class and Dobbins 2020).

The Chiefs might not have a vacancy at running back after bringing back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday, the same day Dobbins visited Kansas City. Isiah Pacheco is already the No. 1 running back and La'Mical Perine is third on the depth chart.

Even with the running back group, it will be hard to pass on Dobbins. Prior to tearing his Achilles in Week 1, Dobbins averaged 5.7 yards per carry the previous season (92 carries, 520 yards, two touchdowns), this after a brutal knee injury that cost him the 2021 season.

Dobbins was dominant in his rookie season (2020), leading all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0) while setting a Ravens' rookie record with nine rushing touchdowns (third amongst all NFL rookies). His 805 rushing yards were also third among rookie running backs as Dobbins finished with a Ravens' franchise-record seven consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Dobbins closed out that regular season with six consecutive games of 50+ rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, tying Eric Dickerson (1983) and Franco Harris (1972) for the longest rookie streak of its kind since the AFL-NFL merger. Dobbins is one of just six running backs to have 800 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and 6.0 yards per carry in a season -- and was the first rookie to accomplish the feat.

If Dobbins is healthy, he's a valuable asset for any offense. Brown is hoping that will be in Kansas City.