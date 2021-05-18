With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the books and teams having a better idea of what their needs are going forward, more moves are expected as rookie minicamp wraps around the league and OTAs rapidly approach. Some will be headline-grabbers that send shockwaves throughout the league, while others are done to tweak rosters for depth. The latter is what the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles have in mind with their latest agreement -- one that sends cornerback Josiah Scott to the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round pick in 2023, the two teams announced on Tuesday.

This gives both a fresh start after having only one year to prove themselves with their respective clubs but having failed to do so, considering both Scott and Houston entered the professional ranks in 2020. Scott was more touted out of the gate, going onto become the Jaguars fourth-round pick out of Michigan State while Houston, having made a name for himself at Baylor, signed on with the Cleveland Browns an undrafted free agent.

After a short stay with the Browns, Houston was released in August and then signed with the Carolina Panthers -- reuniting with former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule at the time -- who released him during final roster cuts in September. He'd land a workout with the Eagles in November and joined the team's practice squad before being activated in mid-December due to depth issues, but was reverted back to the practice squad after each his three games player, as permitted by the league's COVID-19 amendments in 2020.

Liking what they saw initially from the 24-year-old, the Eagles signed him to a futures contract but has now opted to send him to North Florida along with a future pick for Scott, who gets a chance with newly-hired Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni while Houston gets a similar shot with newly-hired Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer. Both players are hoping to find a longterm football home; and especially Houston, who will now suit up for his fourth team heading into Year 2.