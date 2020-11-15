The Jacksonville Jaguars kept it close with the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their Week 10 matchup, and there were several highlights that are worth revisiting. Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Keelan Cole took a punt 91 yards to the house just a few minutes later, but the real highlight had to do with Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

After Jack made a tackle on Packers running back Tyler Ervin, he remained on top of him for what some believed was an extended amount of time. Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari took issue with Jack laying on top of his teammate, so he ran over and pushed Jack off of Ervin. Jack apparently did not expect to be shoved, so he embellished the contact Bakhtiari made with him.

Check out Jack's incredible flop here:

Jack's antics did not draw a flag from the officials, and Aaron Rodgers scrambled for a five-yard touchdown to take the lead just a few plays later. With Gardner Minshew out, the Jaguars are certainly going to need all the help they can get against a 6-2 Packers team.