When the 2023 NFL season kicks off in September, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be missing a key part of their offensive line.

According to Sports Illustrated and NFL.com, Cam Robinson is facing a suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

One thing that's not clear yet about Robinson's suspension is how long it's going to last. According to ESPN.com, the NFL is waiting on Robinson's B sample and the suspension will be based on the specific prohibited substance that is found in his system. Not every banned substance is viewed equally in the eyes of the NFL and Robinson could be suspended two, four or six games depending on what his sample shows.

Robinson has been the Jags' starting left tackle since 2017 when the team made him a second-round pick in the draft. The Jaguars like him so much that he was hit with the franchise tag in 2022.

Last season, Robinson started 14 games for a Jaguars team that ended up being one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. Not only did the Jags win the AFC South in 2022, but they also won their first playoff game since 2017 when they overcame a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in the wild-card round.

If Robinson is banned for six games, that would be a huge loss for the Jaguars. Robinson did miss three games last year due to a knee injury and during that span, he was replaced by Walker Little. The Jags can use Little again this year, but he's also slotted to start at right tackle, so if he moves over to the left side, then the Jags will need a new right tackle while Robinson is out. The backup right tackle is currently listed as Josh Wells, who was just signed by the team on April 4.

News of Robinson's suspension is coming on the one-year anniversary of the day he signed a three-year extension with the Jaguars. On April 27, 2022, Robinson inked a three-year, $54 million deal that kept him from playing the 2022 season on the franchise tag.