On the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft where the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to pick No. 1 overall, they are taking care of some in-house business before they are officially on the clock. NFL Network reports that the Jaguars and starting left tackle Cam Robinson have an agreement in principle on a contract extension. Specifically, it is a three-year deal worth $54 million that pays the 26-year-old $18 million per year. That average annual salary puts Robinson inside the top 10 of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

On March 8, the team did place the franchise tag on Robinson for the second offseason in a row, but that tag is now looked at as a mere placeholder for the deal that he has since agreed to.

The Alabama product has been with the Jaguars throughout his NFL career after the club selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He's also started in all 64 of his games played (including playoffs) throughout his career. In 2021, Robinson was graded 19th among eligible tackles in pass-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. In his 14 games played, he allowed 31 pressures and just one sack.

Of course, this extension does bring with it even more questions surrounding what Jacksonville will do at No. 1 overall on Thursday night. With Robinson's future previously not linked to the Jaguars beyond 2022, there was a case to be made that the team should target one of the top tackle prospects like NC State's Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama's Evan Neal to be the heir apparent on the left side of the offensive line. However, this extension may push that need down the list a bit, giving Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker -- the current betting favorite to go No. 1 overall -- an even better chance at getting selected. On top of Walker, Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson could be in the mix as well.