The Jacksonville Jaguars have unveiled the long-term plans for their current stadium as the franchise released renderings for the "Stadium of the Future" this week. The updated look of TIAA Bank Field was revealed on Wednesday, representing the next step in the team's efforts to transform downtown Jacksonville.

The Jaguars' official Twitter account posted conceptual designs for the stadium that they note is three years in the making.

Their video visualization begins by saying, "A bold city. With a bold vision for the future. It's time to show the world that Jacksonville has arrived."

The video goes on to explain the elevated stadium will provide "unmatched views" to the city. They plan to make the stadium four times as wide as the current one with interactive social areas and food local to the city. The stadium will include state of the art technology and a shade canopy to reduce heat retention by 70 percent.

As for other opportunities to improve the stadium? Jacksonville will have these features included in the renovation:

Shade on all seats

A 360-degree concourse



Wider concourses

Increased space for football operations

Better vertical transportation

Replace HVAC, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical systems

Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he believes the stadium will be home to the team for "generations to come," with the objective also including the project being an economic boost for the city.

"This is also all happening at a fantastic time for everyone," Khan said. "Jacksonville is red hot. ... Add the fact the Jaguars are coming off a playoff season, and positioned for even better days ahead, and it all points to better and hopefully our best days just ahead in Jacksonville."

The Jaguars, rumored for years to be a potential relocation franchise to London, have plans to remain in Jacksonville for the long term. The franchise chose to renovate TIAA Bank Field instead of building a new one once the organization studied it was structurally possible.

The Jaguars constructed a state of the art, 125,000 square foot sports performance center as part of the team's renovation plan. Construction will conclude in summer of 2023, prior to the start of training camp. The new practice facility includes locker rooms, team and positional meeting rooms, training and recovery areas, medical support facilities, weight room, dining facilities, office space and a draft room. There will be two full-size grass practice fields and a full-size indoor practice field.

According to Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry last month on 1010XL AM radio station in Jacksonville, the team could play its home games elsewhere for two seasons, which would be in 2025 and 2026 while TIAA Bank Field undergoes renovations. That location is to be determined.