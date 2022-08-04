For the first time since the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI in February, football fans will be treated to a NFL game. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will collide in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The matchup features two teams with new head coaches. Josh McDaniels, who grew up in Canton and played his high school football games at Hall of Fame Stadium, takes over the Raiders. Doug Pederson, who won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season with the Eagles, is the new head man in Jacksonville.

Now, he has locked in on Raiders vs. Jaguars and released a confident against-the-spread pick. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jaguars vs. Raiders:

Jaguars vs. Raiders spread: Pick'em

Jaguars vs. Raiders Over/Under: 30.5 points

Jaguars vs. Raiders money line: Las Vegas -110, Jacksonville -110

LV: Quarterback Derek Carr ranked third in the NFL in passing yards (4,804) in 2021

JAX: Linebacker Josh Allen led the team in sacks (7.5) last season

Why the Raiders can cover

If McDaniels' experience with the Patriots is any indication, Las Vegas will treat Thursday's game as more than an exhibition. Over the last four years in New England, where McDaniels was the offensive coordinator, the Patriots won nine of 11 preseason games. Last year, they went 3-0 in the preseason, outscoring opponents 79-33.

In addition, the Raiders are deep with pass-catching options, although many of the team's starters will sit in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022. In addition to the well-publicized addition of Davante Adams in the offseason, the offense also features Hunter Renfrow (103 receptions, nine touchdowns in 2021) and tight end Darren Waller (55 receptions, two TDs in 11 games). Isaiah Zuber, who led the USFL with five receiving touchdowns this spring, is fighting for a roster spot and should see plenty of snaps on Thursday.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Linebacker Josh Allen is poised for a big season. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Allen missed half of the 2020 season with a knee injury. But he bounced back last season with a team-high 7.5 sacks. In Week 9 against the Bills, Allen helped lead the Jaguars to a 9-6 upset with eight tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. This season, he will play under a new coordinator, Mike Caldwell, whose extensive linebacker background should help Allen thrive.

The defense also should be improved with the addition of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end has 4.5 speed and a 35 1/2-inch vertical with an enormous wingspan that will allow him to fend off blockers. Last season, he had a career-high six sacks for a loaded Georgia Bulldogs defense.

