It didn't take long for James Bradberry to find a new NFL home. The Pro Bowl cornerback was placed on the trade block heading into the 2022 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, but after weeks of shopping him to no avail, the club opted to instead release him outright on May 9. Less than 10 days later, he not only landed with a new team, but it's a bitter rival of the New York Giants -- signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson.

The deal is reportedly worth $10 million, per NFL Network, and will allow Bradberry to attempt to exact some sort of football vengeance against Big Blue by battling them at least twice next season.

The addition of Bradberry checks another box on what's been a promising offseason for general manager Howie Roseman, who also signed linebacker Haason Reddick in free agency before striking a blockbuster deal with the Tennessee Titans to acquire wideout A.J. Brown during the draft. Add in some headline defensive draft picks to tandem with Bradberry -- e.g., former UGA superstars Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean -- and the Eagles are full throttle toward their goal of regaining the NFC East crown and more.

For Bradberry, it's another fresh start after establishing himself as a top cornerback during his time with the Carolina Panthers before parlaying that value into a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants in 2020. Although he produced for Big Blue -- to the tune of four interceptions in 2021 and seven in his two seasons with the club -- it became clear the organization was ready to move in a different direction after pushing out Joe Judge as head coach and ushering in Brian Daboll to replace him, subsequently adding Don Martindale as Daboll's defensive coordinator.

Bradberry will now join his third NFL team and second in the NFC East, but on a prove-it deal, hoping to help re-establish his brand around the league opposite First-Team All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay.