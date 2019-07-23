James Holzhauer, 'Jeopardy!' star and sports gambler, likes a Patriots-Rams Super Bowl rematch

Football season is on the horizon and people are already placing their bets on who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February.

James Holzhauer, who became a star on "Jeopardy!" and is a professional sports better, believes a Super Bowl 53 do-over between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is how the upcoming season will likely conclude.

"If I had to pick a team or two to make it to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, the boring answer is the Patriots and the Rams. Everyone knows these guys are the best teams out there," he told NBC Sports' Peter King.

Holzhauer also spoke about which team won't live up to their lofty expectations.

"If you're looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them. I can't believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they're probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now," Holzhauer said.

The "Jeopardy!" star knows a lot of things about a lot of things, as he proved time and time again during his historic run on the trivia show. But sports betting has been his expertise for years, and he had this tip for NFL gamblers:



"If they put the odds up for next week's football games on a Sunday night, there's not a lot of thought that goes into that, but you give people a week to bet on this, the odds are going to be a lot more efficient," he said.

While sports gambling is Holzhauer's passion, he told King that throughout his life people constantly said to him that studying up on the topic was a waste of time.

"When I was 10, I got the, 'You're wasting your time studying sports statistics.' When I was 20, it was, 'You're wasting your time gambling, playing poker.' When I was 24, it was, 'You're wasting your time gambling on sports.' Then when I was 30, it's, You're wasting your time studying for 'Jeopardy!.' he said. "I hope I've proven all these things wrong."

He obviously has, as Holzhauer won over $2 million on the show before losing in June.