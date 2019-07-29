Jamison Crowder reportedly suffers injury at Jets camp, gets taken to the locker room
Crowder joins a growing list of receivers who've already gone down at training camp
Jamison Crowder became the latest wide receiver to suffer an injury in training camp. Crowder, projected to be the starting slot receiver for the New York Jets, was taken to the locker room with left ankle/foot issues suffered in Monday's training camp practice, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Crowder joins a crowded list of wideouts that have gone down with injuries in the early portion of training camp. The New York Giants' Sterling Shepard suffered a fractured thumb on the first day of training camp, but Shepard does not need surgery, and has been listed as week-to-week by head coach Pat Shurmur. The Giants lost Corey Coleman to a torn ACL last week, and he is expected to be out for the season.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle on the University of Dayton practice field Sunday and Green is expected to miss up to eight weeks. Green's status for the Week 1 opener is in doubt.
Crowder was part of the Jets' offseason spending spree, as the team signed him to a three year, $28.2 million contract in March. He missed seven games last season with a right ankle injury. Crowder finished with 29 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns (13.4 yards per catch) in nine games with the Washington Redskins. The former fourth-round draft pick out of Duke has 221 catches for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns in four NFL seasons, all with the Redskins.
