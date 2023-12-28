In the NFL, one man's misfortunate is another's opportunity. Such is the case with Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham in Denver. The Broncos' decision to shut down Wilson has given Stidham an opportunity to show the team's brass what he can do during the last two games of the regular season.

Stidham, formerly a backup on the Patriots and Raiders, will make his first start with the Broncos this Sunday against the visiting Chargers. He lost his only two previous starts, which both took place last season with Las Vegas.

"I've always had a lot of confidence in myself," Stidham said this week, via the team's website. "That's never wavered or anything."

He may have confidence in himself, but even Stidham isn't sure how well he will fare as an NFL starting quarterback. On Sunday, he'll face a Chargers defense that is currently just 26th in the NFL in points allowed and 30th in passing yards allowed.

"You don't ever really know," Stidham said. "You think you know what you can do, but [you can't know] until you can go out there and actually do it."

So, what can Broncos fans expect from Stidham? He put up decent numbers in his two starts at the end of the 2022 season. He went 23 of 34 for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two picks in nearly leading Las Vegas to an upset win over the 49ers in his first-ever start. Stidham went 22 of 36 for 219 yards with a touchdown and a pick in a 31-13 loss the following week against the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

Stidham had some success on the ground in both games, rushing for a combined 84 yards on 14 carries.

"Jarrett's a great player," said Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, who was a member of the 49ers last season. "He's obviously a true professional. He's been that way all year. He's one of the first people in the building, one of the last out, no matter what his role has been. And certainly can sling the pill. He's done a great job with that. … I think he's going to do great things, and I'm so excited for him and the opportunity he's getting. He's going to do great for us."

It's expected that the Broncos' next long-term quarterback will be someone who is not currently inside the organization. Stidham, though, can use the season's last two games as a tryout of sorts for other teams. At the least, Stidham can help secure his spot as a backup in Denver next season by playing well against the Chargers and Raiders in Week 18.