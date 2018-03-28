Jed York and Richard Sherman had to unblock each other on Twitter

USATSI

Sometimes internet battles can lead to awkward confrontations or run-ins in real life, even at the unlikeliest of times. That's the position Richard Sherman and San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York found themselves in this offseason.

Sherman, who was a longtime star cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks before being cut by the team this spring, is known for being outspoken and having a hand in plenty of rivalries across the league. One of those rivalries was established with York and the 49ers, who are (or at least were) somewhat of a west coast rival of the Seahawks for a number of years.

But, after being released by Seattle, Sherman quickly signed a new deal to join the 49ers. It would seem that Sherman and York had to work through their differences before that came to fruition.

"We had to unblock each other on Twitter," York told NBC Sports Bay Area this week. "There's just a level of competition and that competitive spirit. I'm happy to be fighting alongside him. But there was definitely a rivalry."

York didn't explain exactly what caused him and Sherman to blacklist each other on social media, so that'll be left up to speculation for now. What's important is that they were able to put their Twitter beef aside and get a deal done.

"At the end of the day, football is a business, but you have to figure out can you work with people who have different perspectives and difference histories. And with Richard, he's going to come in and be the consummate pro."

Now, Sherman will get to play the Seahawks twice a year and block some people from Seattle. Everything comes full circle.