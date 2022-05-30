Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, died Monday at the age of 25 -- confirmed by his agent, Brian Overstreet, to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram -- following a car accident in Dallas.

The Cardinals released the following statement about Gladney's death: "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Details of the incident have not yet been revealed.

Gladney entered the NFL in 2020 after mounting a stellar run at TCU, leaving the Horned Frogs with first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors the year prior. A native of New Boston, Texas, a town not far northeast of Dallas, Gladney was one of the most coveted talents at his position heading into the draft, and spent his first season with the Vikings before signing with the Arizona Cardinals this past March, as a part of their free agency haul.

The news of his passing has created an outpouring of grief from those who knew him best, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who played alongside Gladney at TCU.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man," said Reagor, via Twitter. "Ain't too much more I can take man, damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney. Brother watch over me please."

This is a developing story.