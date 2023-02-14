Sitting on a boat in the middle of a river, Jeff Saturday posted a video thanking the Colts, their players and Indianapolis fans for their support during his half-season as the team's interim coach.

A former Colts player, Saturday, who had no prior college or pro coaching experience, went 1-7 during his tenure as interim coach this past season. He was a candidate for the permanent job before it was given to former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Tuesday.

"I'm so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys," said Saturday, who also wished Steichen the "best of luck" as the Colts' next coach. "I appreciate the coaches for all your time, energy and effort. To all the players laying it out there each and every week, I can't tell you how much I respect and appreciate what each and every player — not only for the Colts, but for the NFL — do and put on the line each and every week.

"It was an absolutely blessing. I look fondly upon it. Wish we would have done better but ultimately, that is where it is."

Saturday, who put his broadcasting career on hold to become the Colts' interim coach, said that he is "still a huge Colts fan" who is looking to "hoisting some Lombardi trophies" after helping the Colts win their first after moving to Indianapolis back in 2006.

Saturday also harbors no ill will toward anyone who signed the petition calling for the Colts not to hire him as head coach. He joked that his wife and son may have been among those who signed the petition.

"I'm so grateful for Colts Nation and who you are," Saturday said. "To represent the horseshoe, it meant the world to me."