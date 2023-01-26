The Indianapolis Colts are in the process of interviewing candidates for the team's open head coaching job, and if it was up to one group of fans, one guy would have zero chance at getting hired.

That candidate is Jeff Saturday, who served as the Colts' interim head coach throughout the second half of the 2022 season. Saturday took over the Colts when the team had a 3-5-1 record. He led the Colts to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his head coaching debut, but finished the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak.

With Saturday being included in the interview process, fans are taking it as an opportunity to have their voices heard. On Wednesday, Colts fans launched a petition on Change.org called "Don't hire Jeff Saturday as head coach."

The petition currently has over 2,000 signatures.

"We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the (Super Bowl) XLI team but we don't want Jeff Saturday as head coach of this team!" Shawn Ward, the fan that started the petition, wrote. "Hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting."

In addition to signing the petition, Colts fans are tweeting the hashtag #SaturdayLeave at team owner Jim Irsay in order to make their frustrations known.

The Colts have interviewed 13 different candidates thus far, with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero among the reported top candidates.