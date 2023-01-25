Upon being named the Colts' interim head coach, Jeff Saturday said he would be interested in eventually becoming an NFL coach on a full-time basis. Saturday, after guiding the Colts during the final eight games of the 2022 season, may get his wish.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has a desire to hire Saturday, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday. According to Anderson, there are some people who work close to Irsay who are not in favor of Saturday becoming the team's head coach.

Saturday is reportedly set to have a second interview with the Colts, who made the surprising move to name him interim coach after the team fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. Saturday, a six-time Pro Bowl center for the Colts who recently worked as an NFL television analyst, went 1-7 in the interim role. The Colts' 4-12-1 overall record marked the team's worst mark since 2017.

The Colts received a considerable amount of criticism for hiring Saturday, whose coaching background prior to becoming the Colts' interim coach was at the high school level. Saturday, when asked about the outside criticism shortly after becoming interim coach, said that his decision to accept the temporary position was based on his family's motto.

"If life isn't an adventure, it's not worth living," Saturday said in an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King. "We want an adventure in our life. We teach our kids that. I told her, listen, I've been around this game for 25 years, playing, coaching and even more from the media.

"I've never heard of a player having the opportunity to go be a head coach. First of all, I would want it because I love this organization. I care about not only the players and coaches but the organization, right? My adulthood was forged here. It is my home. Indianapolis totally changed the direction of our lives. So how do you say no to this? So I said I'm gonna do it."

While he remains a front-runner, Saturday is anything but a sure thing regarding the Colts' head coaching position. The Colts reportedly have second interviews lined up with seven candidates. Those candidates include Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, among others.