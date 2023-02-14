The Indianapolis Colts have hired Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach, the team made official on Tuesday. The Colts had to wait until after the Super Bowl to announce the deal, due to league rules. Steichen's Eagles, of course, fell to the Chiefs 38-35 on Sunday.

The Colts spent the weekend slowly informing candidates that they were going in a different direction. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday was considered a leading candidate in the search despite going 1-7 in the role in 2022.

General manager Chris Ballard led the search for the Colts with owner Jim Irsay taking part in some of the process.

The Colts were infamously left at the altar in 2018 when they attempted to hire Josh McDaniels. The now-Raiders head coach pulled out and returned to New England with a new contract, and the Colts had to start the search again. They eventually hired Frank Reich who was let go during the 2022 season.

With Steichen's departure from Philadelphia, the belief is quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson will become the new offensive coordinator. He had been in high demand around the league, but he wanted to wait and see what happened with Steichen first. The Eagles want to keep their continuity on offense as much as possible.