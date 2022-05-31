Jerry Jeudy will no longer face charges stemming from a recent incident in Colorado. The 23-year-old was arrested roughly two weeks ago in Arapahoe County, an hour outside of Denver, on charges of second-degree criminal tampering as part of a domestic violence case, Arapahoe Sheriff's Office alleged, and the former first-round pick subsequently spent the evening in jail before being granted $1,500 bond and subsequently being released and awaiting a May 31 hearing -- one that will no longer take place.

The district attorney in Arapahoe County has reportedly moved to dismiss all charges against Jeudy, including vacating the aforementioned hearing -- according to multiple reports -- his personal attorney, Harvey Steinberg, issuing an official comment following the news.

"After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed," said Steinberg, per ESPN.

Jeudy was also facing two misdemeanor non-physical contact domestic violence charges, per 9NEWS in Denver, which are included in the motion to dismiss. The accuser in the incident was said to be against the no-contact order/temporary protection order put in place following the arrest, and had asked for the charges to be dropped entirely; after stating in court she only called police to keep the situation from escalating and not because things were out of control, although it was noted in the Arapahoe County police report that "things got crazy" between Jeudy and the mother of his child -- short of any alleged contact being made.

The criminal tampering charge was brought forth due to Jeudy allegedly placing the accuser's wallet, medical paperwork for their child and other items into his vehicle, an act the sheriff's department labeled as "intent to cause injury, inconvenience or annoyance" and serves as a "domestic violence enhancer" according to Arapahoe County law.

With the charges dismissed, Jeudy will now be free to return his focus to OTAs for the Denver Broncos, already well underway, and in working to build chemistry with incoming Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.