Jerry Jones says he has received no notice from owners, calls ousting 'ridiculous'

Jerry Jones has refuted the New York Times report that he has been issued a cease-and-desist warning from the six NFL owners on the compensation committee in response to Jones reportedly threatening to sue the league and the owners on the committee.

The range of punishments, according to the Times, includes fines, docking draft picks and even suspending Jones, who has owned the Cowboys since 1989.

"I've had discussions with the committee chairman, but received no 'notices'," Jones said during his weekly appearance on CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "I speak to a lot of owners, a lot of owners, and I know them to be really supportive of the idea of being able to, on their part, see what and guide and give input to the committee, in particular the chairman, and I have well over half this league that is very interested, not only being a part of what is negotiated, but having it come back to them for approval."

The impetus for all this? Jones is at odds with commissioner Roger Goodell, the man behind Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension, and Jones is reportedly trying to keep Goodell's contract extension from going through. Jones, who was a non-voting member of the compensation committee, was kicked out immediately after he threatened to sue, reports the Times.

"Roger [Goodell] has almost 18 months left [on his contract]," Jones explained. "We've got all the time in the world to evaluate what we're doing, and all the time in the world to extend him. We just need to slow this train down and discuss the issues at hand in the NFL."

Meanwhile, Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the compensation committee's chairman, doesn't appear to be taking Jones' advice. Blank issued this statement on Monday:

"The committee is continuing its work towards finalizing a contract extension with the commissioner," he said. "The negotiations are progressing and we will keep ownership apprised of the negotiations as they move forward. We do not intend to publicly comment on our discussions."

The Times report meshes with what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday: Some owners are starting to turn on Jones because, according to sources, "his attacks on commissioner Roger Goodell are being seen by his peers as a direct reaction to his anger of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and are diminishing his respect and influence among other owners."

In addition to the cease-and-desist warning, some owners are reportedly discussing a nuclear option -- the long-shot possibility of making Jones forfeit his ownership in the Cowboys.

Jones addressed that too.

"I've had not one inkling of communication with the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable and ridiculous," he said.