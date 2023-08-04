Apparently, someone forgot to pay the water bill at Tom Benson Stadium because it seems there were some major issues with the showers following the Browns' 21-16 win over the Jets in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

After three hours of playing sweaty football, most players were probably looking forward to a postgame shower, but they weren't able to take one because the SHOWERS DIDN'T WORK, according to Pro Football Talk. Due to that fact, most players were forced to leave the stadium without showering, although a few resourceful Browns players did end up cleaning themselves in the cold tubs that are normally used for injured players.

For the Browns, it probably wasn't the end of the world that the showers didn't work, because the game in Canton was played roughly one hour away from their team facility. All they had to do was jump on a bus back to Cleveland, and at that point, they could easily shower at their facility or at home. As for the Jets, they had to jump on a plane for the 90-minute flight back to New York and I'm guessing that flight didn't have the most pleasant aroma.

The shower problem wasn't the only issue that the teams had to deal with on Thursday night. During the second half, the lights went out at the stadium.

According to PFT, that electrical issue was believed to be the main cause of the malfunctioning showers.

The best thing about nothing working at the stadium is that the Jets are on "Hard Knocks" this year, which means HBO should have some wild content for the first episode of the show, which will be airing on Aug. 8.

Nothing would be more entertaining than hearing players complain about a broken shower or hearing Aaron Rodgers explain how the lights going out made him feel like he was on a darkness retreat for the second time this year.