Jets extend contracts of coach Todd Bowles, GM Mike Maccagnan

Despite the Jets' 5-10 record heading into Week 17, coach Todd Bowles isn't going anywhere in 2018. We know this because the organization just extended his contract -- and that of general manager Mike Maccagnan too.

"We are very happy to have extended both Mike and Todd. During their time here, they have worked together to help the organization build a foundation on which to grow," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "They are identifying, developing, and getting productivity out of our players. I believe we are headed in the right direction. This provides us continuity and stability as we continue to move this team towards sustained success. We still have a lot of work to do and I am excited to work closely with both of them as we move forward."

Bowles, hired a day after Mike Maccagnan in January 2015, replaced Rex Ryan, who was fired after going 4-12 in 2014. Maccagnan replaced John Idzik, who went 12-20 in two seasons.

In Bowles' first season, he led the Jets to a 10-6 mark with a resurgent Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. But the team was 5-11 a season ago as Fitzpatrick returned to earth, second-year quarterback Bryce Petty struggled with consistency and rookie second-round pick Christian Hackenburg never saw the field.

This season, Fitzpatrick was replaced by another veteran journeyman, Josh McCown, who helped the team to a 3-2 start. But a three-game losing streak was a sign of things to come and the team is 2-8 in its last 10 games. Still, what Bowles has done with this team is nothing short of a miracle. Before the season it was neither uncommon nor hyperbole to suggest this group could go 0-16. And we even joked that if the Jets won six games not only should Bowles be given Coach of the Year honors on the spot but he should immediately be inducted into the Hall of Fame. We're one win away from New York going 6-10, which would be a remarkable achievement for a team without anything approaching a replacement-level quarterback.

Bowles is 20-27 in almost three seasons with the Jets