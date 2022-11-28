Last week, the New York Jets lost their second game to the New England Patriots this season. Their offensive performance was the talk of the game, but not for good reasons. In the second quarter, the team had just two yards on 26 plays, totaling about 2.8 inches per play. The team failed to score a touchdown all game, losing 10-3.

New York's offensive performances have been so bad at times that quarterback Zach Wilson was benched for the team's Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.

It was not just fans and members of the media calling out the Jets offense for lack of production; their own players were doing so as well.

"We all gotta take that responsibility and build each other up -- come the right way, come ready to work, have a plan," Jets first-round rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson said after the Patriots loss (via Pro Football Talk). "You can't just be passively working and can't just be in the facility and not know what we're there for. I'm gonna call it like it is. We gotta find something to get better at in the passing game. We have to get better in the passing game if we want to be where we want to be at.

"We know we can be there, that's the most frustrating part," Wilson added. "We ain't gotta be in these games like this. They didn't even score on offense and we lost the game."

Following New York's 31-10 blowout win over the Bears, Wilson said that his harsh words were met with a positive response.

"Honestly, I feel like people were happy I said it," he said Monday, via Newsday. "And to come back like this and play the way we did on offense this week, that's what you want to do. This is what we should be doing."

The Jets went with Mike White to lead the offense in Week 12, and he passed his first test of the season with flying colors, going 22 of 28 for 315 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target was Wilson, who hauled in five receptions for 95 yards and two scores.

There is no word on what the team's approach will be going forward, but based on Sunday's performance, you have to think the Jets will stick with White for the foreseeable future. Their next game is Dec. 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, a top NFC team standing at 9-2.