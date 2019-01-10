Jets reportedly hiring Adam Gase as head coach to mentor Sam Darnold into franchise QB

The Jets are staying within the division to try and turn Sam Darnold into a franchise quarterback, and will turn to former Dolphins coach Adam Gase to be their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

Gase, who was fired by the Dolphins after his third season in Miami when he netted seven wins, was considered one of the top coaching candidates despite posting back-to-back losing seasons with the Fins.

Teams with a young quarterback were even more interested in Peyton Manning's old offensive coordinator in Denver, and the Jets fit the bill as a team that saw what Gase could do up front, while also needing a young offensive mind to work with Darnold.

As such, they're going retread AND division retread with their hire, scooping up Gase.

This is not a full-blown retread though (I say that mostly tongue in cheek) -- Gase is replacing Todd Bowles, who spent four years with the Jets, the latter three which netted just 14 total wins. Bowles was disliked by the fanbase largely because of his quiet demeanor and defensive focus. He was fired, as expected, immediately after the 2018 season.

Gase is the opposite of that. He's a fiery guy who will bring energy to the sidelines and hopefully produce a high-powered offense revolving around Darnold. Considering he mostly worked with Ryan Tannehill (a middle-of-the-road starter) who he took to the playoffs, Jay Cutler (who came out of retirement) and Brock Osweiler (who filled in for Tannehill some this year), you could argue Gase did a pretty good job with the Dolphins offense.

Watch Saturday's and Sunday's playoff games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream Chargers-Patriots and all the CBS games on CBS All Access.

Now he gets Darnold, a potential superstar quarterback for New York, and a front office that has a ton of salary cap space and should be enthused about throwing money at offensive pieces who work within Gase's system. One such example could be former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who should be a free agent this offseason, and might make sense as a versatile pass-catching back in the offensive Gase will operate.

Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN first reported the news.