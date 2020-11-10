Tim Tebow will probably be most remembered for his heroics as the starting quarterback of the University of Florida or when he downed the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime during a playoff game while starting for the Denver Broncos, but what's probably most important to Tebow is the moral code that he abides by. The two-time BCS national champion is a strong Christian, and he takes his actions as well as the words that come out of his mouth very seriously.

During a recent appearance on BroBible's "Endless Hustle" podcast, former New York Jets center Nick Mangold told a story about a moment during the 2012 season in which Tebow refused to say a curse word -- even though it was the name of a specific play.

"We had a play that was a 'Y Oh S**t' screen, where the tight end actually fakes like he fell down on a running play, hops up, runs back over, throws back to the tight end and it's usually wide open," Mangold said, via TMZ.

When Tebow was relaying the play to his teammates in the huddle during an apparent practice session, however, he refused to say the s-word.

"He goes through the whole formation and gets to the last play: 'Y, Alright Screen' ... you guys know what it is."

"And we're like, 'No Tim, what is it?' Then he goes, 'No, I'm not going to say it.'"

Mangold makes it seem like the whole offense tried to get Tebow to say the bad word but he refused to do so -- which led to the offense getting in trouble because they were taking too long in the huddle.

The Jets' longtime center said it was quite an experience having Tebow in the locker room with how famous he was, but that he and his teammates definitely tried to have some fun with it.