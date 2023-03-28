All offseason, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been crystal clear with his thirst to add a veteran quarterback, saying that is his roster's "missing piece" back in January. After Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- a four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP -- revealed his "intention is to play for the New York Jets," the anticipation for the Jets and Packers to come to an agreement is at an all-time high.

"I know that the reaction of the building was pretty high and everybody was pretty excited about having a player of that caliber," Johnson said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, per ESPN.

Johnson articulated his anxiety over a deal between the teams not being done yet while simultaneously attempting to understate his concern.

"We're anxious. I guess we look forward is that we're optimistic, but we have a plan, so we're willing to stick with our plan. And I don't think anybody's hyperventilating at this point."

However, Gang Green's owner eventually laid out his feelings that he and the rest of the football world share: Patience is running thin in terms of how much longer he wants to wait for his acquisition of Rodgers to become official.

"I'm not the patient sort," Johnson said, via The Athletic. "We're in the win business. We have to win now."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck a different tone from his boss.

"I'm not going to hit the panic button," Saleh said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting, per ESPN. "If a quarterback [Rodgers] has a great rapport with the [offensive] coordinator, there's no urgency. The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it's just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So there's no hurry."

While Saleh alluded to Rodgers and his tight relationship with former Packers offensive coordinator and current Jets play-caller Nathaniel Hackett, he never mentioned Rodgers by name. Having Rodgers, notorious for using a complex hand-signal system, able to work with their wide receiver group sooner rather than later would be beneficial for all Jets pass-catchers.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas reiterated Monday that Rodgers is their sole focus despite Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeting his desire to be traded.

"First of all, Lamar Jackson is a fantastic player, but where we stand is, it would be disingenuous and negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path," Douglas said, per ESPN. "We have our plan, we have our process and we're sticking to that ... We're never going to operate in bad faith."

Now, Johnson has to keep his faith in Douglas to reach across the aisle to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in order to come together on a trade deal. Negotiations are reportedly being held up by New York's desire to receive a pick in addition to Rodgers since he expressed a strong desire to retire earlier this offseason. The first real "deadline" for this deal to be done is April 27, the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft. Stay tuned.