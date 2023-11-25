New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been a victim of the Jets' recent offensive struggles, as he has failed to clear 30 rushing yards in three straight games now. Most of Hall's yards over the past month have come through the air, and he hasn't scored on the ground since Oct. 15.

Following a 25-yard rushing performance in the 34-13 Black Friday loss to the Miami Dolphins, Jets head coach Robert Saleh offered some criticism for his star back. Saleh said Hall is a "special talent" but that "there's the grimy yards that a back has to understand that he needs to get," per The Athletic. Instead of trying to hit the home run every attempt, Saleh wants Hall to focus on some of the tough yards.

"Right now, when you press, you're trying to create explosive (plays) all over the place, and for the most part in the NFL, the O-line is going to block it for two or three (yards) and he's gotta go find four or five," Saleh said in a conference call Saturday. "And that means lowering your shoulder, getting dirty, getting grimy, finishing runs -- and not trying to find ways to bounce and make people miss at the line of scrimmage all the time because these guys are hunting."

This season, Hall has picked up a career-high 889 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in 11 games played. As a rookie phenom, Hall picked up 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 7. Hall has had to fight through contact plenty this year behind a poor offensive line. In fact, entering Week 12, Hall ranked fifth in most yards per rush after contact (3.25).

Hall probably feels like he needs to hit a home run every touch, because he's the most valuable weapon New York has on its statistically terrible offense. Last year's No. 36 overall pick out of Iowa State has scored 40% of the Jets' offensive touchdowns this season!

It's an interesting comment from Saleh. The quarterback play, the offensive line play and play-calling have hurt the Jets this season. Not Hall trying to make something happen.