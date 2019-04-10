Jets safety Jamal Adams says himself and C.J. Mosley can be 'special' like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed

There were very few teams more active this offseason than the New York Jets. The Jets made a big splash in free agency, signing several players to big-money deals and also seeing another renege on such a deal only to go back to his original team. The Jets lavished Le'Veon Bell with a four-year, $52.5 million contract; gave Jamison Crowder $28.5 million over three years; signed Henry Anderson for three years and $25.2 million; and of course, splashed the pot for C.J. Mosley by handing him $85 million over five years.

One person who is particularly excited about the Mosley signing is the guy who will be lining up behind him more often than not: safety Jamal Adams.

"It's exciting, it's crazy," Adams said, per the team's official website. "I'm not comparing us to them, but in a way, I'm saying it can be something special like that. And when I say that, I mean Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. That's the first thing that came in my mind and I hit him (Mosley) up. I told him we can do something special just like those guys if we put our minds to it and just keep working, stay humble and keep our faith. That's what I'm looking forward to."

It's safe to say that Mosley and Adams turning into the new-age version of Lewis and Reed would be pretty much best-case scenario for the Jets. Those guys are Hall of Famers and among the handful of best players at their respective positions in the history of football. Mosley has been excellent during his career and Adams is off to a nice start as well, but it's going to take some improvement for them to reach that level. That improvement is what Adams is counting on, not just for himself, but for the team.

"We're getting there, brick by brick," he said. "We just have to keep stacking, keep working and have the team continue to get closer to each other because that's what it's about. As long as you have a good locker room, good guys in there, guys that want to win, guys that are eager to win and a coaching staff that is very talented that we have, you can't get any better. So when you add it all together, it's going to be special."