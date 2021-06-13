The New York Jets are a team that has plenty of interesting storylines to follow as training camp approaches, but one that deserves extra attention is what's going on with wide receiver Jamison Crowder. The soon-to-be 28-year-old skipped voluntary OTAs, as head coach Robert Saleh explained that Crowder and the Jets were "working through" a contract matter. Now, it appears his future with the Jets is truly up in the air.

On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets do want to keep Crowder, but that they're trying to get him to take "at least" a 50 percent pay cut on his non-guaranteed $10 million salary. Crowder has led the Jets in receiving in both of his two years in New York, and has caught a total of 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games played. While he has been one of the lone bright spots on offense, New York has plenty of other intriguing, up-and-coming weapons. The Jets signed Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency and also drafted Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss -- a slot player who has been turning heads ever since he landed in New York.

Cimini also brings up the possibility that the Jets could use the potential savings if they do release Crowder to sign an important free agent, such as former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses. Saleh has at least publicly maintained that he wants Crowder to be a part of his team in 2021 and that he definitely has a role on this team, but it does seem like the two sides could be heading for a breakup.