New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been absent in OTAs, and first-year head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Friday that it's because of a contract issue. According to Spotrac, Crowder is set to earn a base salary of $10 million (not guaranteed), while carrying a cap hit of $11,352,932 and a dead cap value of $1 million. Saleh wasn't specific in what the Jets and Crowder were working on when it comes to his contract, but he did sound confident that the issue would be resolved soon.

"So Jamison, obviously, he's working through some stuff with (his) contract with (general manager) Joe (Douglas) and his staff and (his) agent and all that stuff," Saleh said, via NFL.com. "So really confident to get Jamison here quickly, and when we do, he definitely has a role for this team."

Jamison Crowder NYJ • WR • 82 TAR 89 REC 59 REC YDs 699 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Crowder is entering the final year of the three-year contract he signed with New York back in 2019, and he has been one of the lone bright spots on the Jets offense. Crowder has led the Jets in receiving in both of his two years, and has caught a total of 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games played for "Gang Green." With his cap number being so high, it's safe to assume that Crowder is likely being asked to restructure his deal.

The Jets have completely revamped the receiver position this offseason, as they signed Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in free agency and also drafted Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In addition to adding these three players, Denzel Mims could play a larger role in the passing game after missing seven games during his rookie season.

With legitimate depth at the position, the question could be asked if the Jets even need Crowder. CBS Sports NFL writer Chris Trapasso also identified Crowder as a veteran who is potentially on the chopping block. However, Saleh said on Friday that he still believes there's a role for Crowder in New York.

"Absolutely," Saleh said. "Jamison's definitely got a role here, and we're excited to have him."