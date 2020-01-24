Jimmy Garoppolo calls Patrick Mahomes a 'class act' for reaching out to him after torn ACL
Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 meeting against the Chiefs
Jimmy Garoppolo had plenty to prove heading into the San Francisco 49ers game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2018 season, but unfortunately, Garoppolo never had the opportunity to finish what he started. After completing a 13-yard scramble on a third-and-7 run in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo tore his ACL following a hit by Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson. The injury that forced him to miss the rest of the 2018 season.
San Francisco ultimately fell to Kansas City 38-27, but the biggest loss from the game was their starting quarterback. Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns in the win, reached out to Garoppolo after his injury. Mahomes provided him with words that certainly inspired the 49ers' quarterback.
"For him to come out of his way after the game and wish me luck and everything. (He's) a real class act…," Garoppolo said at his press conference Thursday. "For him to do something as simple as that. It went a long way."
Garoppolo went through an intense rehab and a struggling preseason to get ready for Week 1 of the 2019 season and has since thrived. The 49ers went 13-3 as Garoppolo started all 16 games, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 102.0 passer rating. The 49ers are 19-5 in Garoppolo's 24 starts and have averaged 29 points per game since San Francisco made him the starting quarterback in 2017.
Garoppolo has thrown just 27 passes in the postseason (208 yards, TD, INT), but his play has the 49ers in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years. The 49ers continue to win with Garoppolo as their quarterback, and they can, at least in part, thank Mahomes for reaching out to their franchise signal-caller in his time of need.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Bozemans lead anti-bullying efforts
The Bozemans turned a passion into a big idea with life-changing results
-
Eli Manning explains why he retired
Eli Manning could join the Giants brass
-
Hunt not cited for marijuana possession
Police found marijuana in a car driven by Hunt, but did not cite him
-
2020 NFL playoff bracket and results
Here's all the info you need about the Super Bowl LIV and the 2020 NFL postseason
-
NFL reacts to Manning retirement
The NFL community has congratulated Manning on his retirement
-
Senior Bowl: Sleepers who shined
These prospects haven't got tons of fanfare this week but had strong showings at practice
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game