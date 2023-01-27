For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals are up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and they will look to emerge triumphant and Super Bowl-bound once again. But before they try to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, it's likely that Saturday's trip to Arrowhead Stadium will see the Bengals first try to defeat each other in one of Nintendo's signature titles.

During his Friday media availability ahead of the AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared that the team sometimes plays "Super Smash Bros." on flights to road games, as Burrow has usually finished watching film in preparation for the next opponent by then.

"We play that every now and then on the flight, that's always fun," Burrow said, before singling out linebacker Clay Johnston as one of the better Smash players on the team.

As far as his main character goes, Burrow shared that he mains Ness from "Earthbound" before making fun of reporters for having no reaction to his preference being the main character from the classic SNES game. "Nobody knows what that means. That's okay."

Ness has long been a favorite of skilled Smash players, as he was an unlockable character in the original "Super Smash Bros." for the Nintendo 64 and has remained a key part of the game's roster. For what it's worth, Burrow was three years old when the original "Super Smash Bros." was released for the N64 in 1999.