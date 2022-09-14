While the same couldn't be said for the Bengals as a whole, the duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase picked up where it left off last season during Cincinnati's Week 1 overtime loss to the Steelers.

Chase caught 10 passes for 129 yards that included the game-tying touchdown with two seconds left in regulation. The Offensive Rookie of the Year played in each of the Bengals' 100 offensive snaps.

"Unbelievable effort by him," Burrow said of his teammate. "He's a unique, special player that you don't see a lot. As much as we got him the ball on Sunday, we've got to get him the ball more."

While defenses are clearly focused on stopping Chase, Burrow explained how the Bengals have found ways to make it harder for the opposition to contain him. This was especially the case this past Sunday, when Chase was called upon even more than usual after Tee Higgins left the game with a concussion.

"Just moving him around," Burrow said. "When Tee went down, he played Z, he played X, he played in the slot. I think that will make it hard on defenses to try to eliminate him from the game plan."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • 1 TAR 16 REC 10 REC YDs 129 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Fans can expect to see a heavy dose of Chase when the Bengals enter AT&T Stadium on Sunday to face the Cowboys. They can also expect to see less turnovers from Burrow, who committed five against the Steelers that included four interceptions.

"Just take what the defense gives me," Burrow said of how he can cut down on the turnovers. "Don't try to force it."

Burrow expects the Bengals' entire offense to execute on a much higher level after last Sunday's subpar outing. Along with the turnovers, Cincinnati's rebuilt offensive line allowed seven sacks on Burrow. The line also struggled to open running lanes for running back Joe Mixon near the goal line on several occasions.

"Communication on all fronts wasn't up to our standard on Sunday," Burrow said. "From me to the O-line to the receivers to the coaching staff. ... We're going to get better and better at that."