Joe Judge knows who his offensive coordinator will be for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the New York Giants head coach isn't revealing that information to the public.

How far is Judge willing to go in order to not expose his offensive coordinator? NFL rules require a coordinator to speak at least once a week, and the Giants have their coordinators speak Friday. Per Ralph Vacchiano of Sportsnet New York, Judge will serve as the "acting" offensive coordinator in order to get around actually naming one. Judge usually speaks to the media Thursday in an informal session but didn't conduct one this week -- instead speaking to the media in a formal session Friday by taking the place of the offensive coordinator.

Latest Odds: New York Giants +3.5 Bet Now

Judge won't be the play-caller this week, but reports are former Cleveland Browns head coach and current senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will take over as the play caller. Judge won't reveal that information, making the Eagles guess who will call plays up until Sunday's game.

"We've got a lot of things that may be a little bit up our sleeve," Judge said Wednesday. "Any competitive advantage you want to have you want to keep to yourselves. I would expect everyone being on the sideline involved in calling plays. That being said, the guys in the booth are directly responsible for communicating the looks, the fronts, the coverages, some of the adjustments we have to have and being our eyes overtop. The communication from the booth to the field really stays constant."

Judge also said he believes it's important for the play-caller to be on the sideline to be in direct communication with the quarterback, leading toward even more speculation Kitchens will call the plays. Regardless of the secrecy of the Giants play-calling tactics, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni doesn't seem too concerned about their strategy.

"You have to go back and look at some things that Coach Kitchens did at Cleveland and some of those things like that. Of course, you look for every advantage, every edge, some of the tendency things. You got to go back and look at what they had," Sirianni said Wednesday. "I've said this before in here, it's a different play-caller. There's going to be different looks. There's going to be different things that he does, that Coach Garrett didn't do or vice versa.

"We just got to be ready for everything. So, when you don't know exactly what you're going to get, you got to play your rules and you got to play your rules on each individual defense that you get."