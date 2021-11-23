The first major shoe has dropped in the NFL coaching carousel to come. After yet another disappointing outing in Week 12 that saw the New York Giants embarrassed at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team has opted to part ways with their offensive coordinator -- firing Jason Garrett on Tuesday, the Giants confirmed.

It's a move many thought was on the horizon after hearing the post-game comments from head coach Joe Judge, wherein Judge lambasted the Giants coaching staff as a whole and refused to comment on the future of Garrett. It also appears this was long in the making, with additional reports suggesting Judge had relieved Garrett of play-calling duties prior to this past weekend, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network -- a demotion that's seen him go from being a head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, to offensive coordinator for the Giants before being moved to a role as a positional coach and now a free agent.

But despite the failures Garrett has experienced, his name will instantly be mentioned as a top candidate for vacancies around the league in 2022, and that includes the Las Vegas Raiders -- as one example. For the Giants, the question now becomes who'll take the reins in calling the plays, because whomever did it in Tampa on Thursday night didn't exactly do a bang up job, either.

This is a developing story.