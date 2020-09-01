Watch Now: 2020 NFL Schedule: New York Giants ( 2:40 )

On Monday, the New York Giants made a great move by signing defensive back Logan Ryan to a reported one-year, $7.5 million deal. The former Tennessee Titans star was one of the top remaining free agents left on the open market, but that's not the only reason Giants fans should be excited for this addition. Ryan is an incredibly versatile defensive back that can wear many different hats over the course of a game, and it's something that first-year head coach Joe Judge confirmed Ryan will indeed do for his defense in 2020.

"He's going to play a variety of roles for us. If I gave you one answer to that I'd be lying," Judge said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

The Giants needed help in the secondary, as former first-round pick Deandre Baker is out indefinitely amid multiple charges of robbery, third-year veteran Sam Beal will miss all of 2020 after opting out due to COVID-19 concerns and second-round safety Xavier McKinney could be sidelined as many as 10 weeks after fracturing his foot in training camp. Ryan is someone who can come in and immediately help fill the different holes that these players leave open. He is a proven cornerback on either the outside or in the slot, but also considers himself a safety. In fact, his agent emailed all 32 general managers last month a spreadsheet comparing the NFL's top safeties vs. Ryan.

Last year, Ryan led the Titans in total tackles (113), passes defensed (18) and forced fumbles (four). Originally a third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2013, he spent the first four years of his career under Bill Belichick, winning two Super Bowls with the Pats, before landing a three-year deal with the Titans. The freedom Tennessee gave Ryan in the secondary and even in the box led to the most productive season of his career in 2019, and Judge appears to understand that he will get the most out of his new veteran by allowing him to roam the field.