Jonathan Taylor won't be taking carries for the Indianapolis Colts for the first few weeks of the season. So what is the game plan for Indianapolis in Taylor's absence?

Shane Steichen broke down the state of the position.

"I think it's running back by committee, I do," Steichen told reporters on Monday, via a Colts transcript. "With anything, whoever's got the hot hand – let them ride a little bit and go with that.

"We'll rotate those guys in, see where everyone is at and like I said, we'll ride with the hot hand."

The Colts have three options at running back in Taylor's absence. Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, and rookie Evan Hull. Moss has been sidelined throughout the preseason with a broken right arm, and Steichen didn't give a prognosis if he'll be ready for Week 1.

"He's progressing well," Steichen said. "He was out there today with the guys. We'll see where that goes this week, but he's progressing well.

"Our training staff has done a heck of a job with him. Whether it's on the treadmill or whatever it is, on the bike, getting his conditioning ready to go. Obviously, he hasn't been in football out there with the guys running around but that'll be a big process, which he's been going through and then getting up to speed this week."

If Moss can't go, the Colts will likely split the carries between Jackson and Hull. Steichen obviously would like a No. 1 running back, similar to what he had with Miles Sanders in Philadelphia. The Colts will go with who's performing the best.

"I think that'll take place over the first couple of weeks, you know what I mean," Steichen said. "See who's rolling pretty good and then you go from there...If someone's hot and they've got a hot hand just roll with it."