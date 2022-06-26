If you were to ask random NFL fans what their favorite game from the 2021 season was, you'd probably get an overwhelming amount that point to the divisional round showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The two clubs combined for 78 points, which included a hectic back-and-forth fourth quarter where 28 total points were piled up.

With just 17 seconds remaining in the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered what was thought to be the death blow to the Chiefs in Arrowhead when he completed a 19-yard touchdown to wideout Gabe Davis. However, Patrick Mahomes -- who quickly moved K.C. 44 yards down the field to set up the game-tying field goal and force OT -- had other plans. Kansas City would then win the coin toss to begin overtime and march 75 yards as Mahomes would hit Travis Kelce for the game-winner.

"People still come up to me and talk about it. That's the game people talk about," Allen told the Bussin' with the Boys podcast. "To be a part of it is great, but to be on the losing end of it is not so great. It doesn't make me feel any better when someone comes up and says, 'That was the greatest game I've ever seen.' It's like, we lost."

While the loss spoiled any chance for the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship and continue their path towards getting their first-ever Super Bowl win, Allen admitted that he's especially burned by losing both coin tosses. As the visiting team, Allen and the Bills were able to call the coin toss and the quarterback had been a perfect 9-0 at making the call leading into that matchup. However, that streak was snapped after losing both the toss to begin the game and to begin OT. And it may partially be our fault here at CBS Sports.

Leading up to the game, Allen went through a production meeting with the CBS crew that was set to broadcast the playoff matchup. It was during that meeting that Allen says he was made aware of the perfect coin toss record and things went sideways from there.

"In our production meeting, it was jinxed, and I was 0-for-2 in that game," Allen said. "They brought up that stat, you're 9-0. ... I go 0-2 on coin tosses that game. I switched it up, I went heads first and then I went tails at the end, and it was obviously flip-flopped."

With that in mind, to Allen and the rest of the Bills fanbase: Hand up. That's our bad. In the same vein as not mentioning to a pitcher that he's throwing a no-hitter, we probably should have just let the QB continue to run hot on the toss until the streak was snapped.

One thing that did come out of that game, however, was the new overtime rule for the postseason that ensures each team will get a possession and no longer be subject to getting the coin toss correct, so Allen won't have much pressure if faced with a similar call in the seasons to come.