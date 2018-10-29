Josh Gordon expected to be disciplined after reportedly getting in trouble with Patriots

After just six weeks in New England, it looks like Josh Gordon might have already found his way into Bill Belichick's doghouse.

According to NFL.com, Gordon got in trouble with the team this week due to tardiness issues and the team has decided to discipline him by benching him for the first part of the Patriots' Monday night game in Buffalo. Gordon is expected to spend the first few offensive possessions on the bench and could end up missing the entire first quarter, depending on how many times the Patriots have the ball. After the punishment is over, Gordon is expected to return to the game and play his usual amount of snaps.

As for the issue that led to his punishment, Gordon was late to show up at Gillette Stadium on Sunday when the Patriots were getting ready to leave for Buffalo, according to the Athletic.

On the surface, Gordon's transgression isn't a big deal: He showed up late and he learned quickly that the Patriots aren't going to be as patient as the Browns were during Gordon's tumultuous career in Cleveland. The Browns kept Gordon even though he was suspended multiple times by the NFL.

On the other hand, you could argue that Gordon's tardiness is a big deal because everything with him seems to be a big deal. Gordon's penchant for being tardy is actually what ended up costing him his job with the Browns. Cleveland finally decided to trade Gordon away after he showed up late to a team meeting on Sept. 15. If he constantly shows up late in New England, Belichick probably wouldn't have any problems cutting ties with Gordon, especially if the receiver turned into any sort of distraction.

Although Gordon got in trouble with the Patriots this week, he definitely seems to like things in New England.

"It's a great space and environment to work, to focus and lock in," Gordon said recently, via ESPN.com. "It's a breeding ground for excellence, so you can't do anything but get involved and help become a part of it, really."

Gordon has done a good job of picking up the Patriots offense. In just four games, the wide receiver has caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.