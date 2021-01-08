Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest seasons for a rookie wide receiver in NFL history, besting the record for receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. The Minnesota Vikings rookie also joined Randy Moss in elite territory, becoming the first rookie wideout since Moss to make the Associated Press All-Pro team as a wide receiver -- Moss was the last wide receiver to make the All-Pro team as a rookie at his position in 1998.

Jefferson and Moss are the only rookie wide receivers to make the All-Pro team at their position over the past 30 years. Tyreek Hill and Tyler Lockett also made the All-Pro team in their rookie seasons, but they made it as returners. Louis Lipps was the last rookie wide receiver to make the All-Pro team prior to Moss, accomplishing the feat in 1984.

Jefferson had a historic season for the Vikings, as his 1,400 receiving yards set the NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie wideout in the Super Bowl era. Jefferson broke Anquan Boldin's record of 1,377 yards set in 2003 (which Boldin didn't make an All-Pro team that season), but fell 73 yards short of Bill Groman's NFL record for receiving yards in a rookie season (Groman had 1,473 yards for the AFL's Houston Oilers in 1960).

Jefferson ended his season with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.91 yards per catch. His 88 receptions are the sixth-most for a rookie in NFL history and his 87.5 yards per game are the fifth most for a rookie wideout in league history. Jefferson finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (behind Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce, and DeAndre Hopkins), sixth in the league in yards per game, and 11th in yards per catch.

An historic rookie season from Jefferson concludes with an All-Pro selection, following the path of Moss -- who went on to finish fourth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns in NFL history. Not bad company to be in to start a career.