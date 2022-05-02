Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.

That has now changed, with Ross reportedly agreeing to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, adding more firepower to a wide receiver unit hoping to find its new identity following the blockbuster trade of All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the draft.

Ross is a player with a very high ceiling, but also one who had career at Clemson that was entrenched in injury, including a stress fracture in his left foot, a bout with COVID-19 and, most concerning for NFL general managers, spinal fusion surgery (here's an in-depth look at why he went from first-round hopeful to UDFA). Acquiring him in undrafted free agency presents very little risk to the Chiefs from both a roster and a financial standpoint, but presenting them with the chance he's perfectly fine and a possible stick of dynamite for former league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

He joins second-round pick Skyy Moore along fellow undrafted prospects Trevor Begue and Kendrick Price as a group of four rookie receivers heading to Kansas City, making for a robust tally of 17 wideouts currently on the Chiefs roster -- headlined by Mecole Hardman and the newly-signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It's clear the Chiefs have a lot to figure out at the position, and they're not being shy about loading up in the hopes of figuring it all out sooner than later.

Ross has as good of a chance as any other new addition, if healthy, leaving Clemson having reeled in 2,379 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 38 games played.