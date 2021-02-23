K.J. Wright has been a staple within Seattle's defense for a decade and has been one of the faces of some top-tier units over his tenure. The 31-year-old linebacker has played at a Pro Bowl-level throughout his Seahawks career while even helping the organization reach two Super Bowls and win one of them. Wright has enjoyed both personal and team success during his time in Seattle, but there is a chance that this run comes to a close this offseason with him set to enter unrestricted free agency next month.

While speaking with CBS Sports' Jim Rome, Wright spoke candidly about his looming free-agent status. When asked what finishing his career with the Seahawks -- the club that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft -- would mean to him, the 10-year veteran said it would be something out of a storybook.

"That would just be a beautiful story if I could just ride it all out with the Seahawks. That's some legendary-type stuff," he told Rome.

Wright made it clear that his preference would be to remain with the Seahawks and play out his entire career with one club. That being said, he also isn't looking to cut the team any hometown discount, meaning Seattle will need to come with a competitive offer to keep him under its umbrella.

"I do way too much on the football field to take a discount. That makes absolutely no sense," Wright said. "I have a family and I'm trying to set up long, long-term success for my family. So that's out of the question."

Even as Wright has crossed over the 30-year-old threshold, he has continued to be a force in Seattle's defense and remains a strong all-around linebacker. In 2020, he totaled 86 tackles (11 for a loss), two sacks, 10 passes defended, and an interception.

According to Spotrac's market value projections, that production could see Wright earning a contract that pays him an average annual salary of around $7.1 million per season. With the salary cap decreased this year compared to 2020, teams like Seattle will be in a bit of a financial crunch and possibly forced to say goodbye to players they'd otherwise like to keep. Assuming the cap is around $180 million for 2021, Over The Cap notes that the Seahawks will have just around $1.7 million to play with as things stand currently. That means they'll need to make some cuts to clear the necessary room to keep Wright for the long haul or say goodbye to one of the more recognizable faces of Pete Carroll's defense.